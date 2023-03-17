‘He is a proper horse’: incredible ride secures Cheltenham Gold Cup victory





Galopin Des Champs powered up the hill in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup result at the Cheltenham Festival this afternoon (17 March), swaggering his way to victory under Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins.

“Galopin got me out of some trouble today – it was not clean sailing all the way round and everywhere I took him, we seemed to run into trouble,” said Paul. “I had to have full faith in him and he is a proper horse.”

Paul gave Galopin Des Champs a very cool ride, sitting off the pace for the majority of the race, until after the final bend.

“I was delighted to see them all going at it in front of me coming into the home straight – that allowed me a chance to fill up my horse and then come on the scene,” said an emotional Paul. “This race is just different to any others.”

Galopin Des Champs, who is just seven years old, went off as 7/4 favourite, firmly putting his final fence fall in the Grade One Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last year behind him.

Adam Connolly, who looks after Galopin every day, said: “I’m over the moon – thought he was going to sluice to victory last year and then he came down. We waited a year and now this has happened.”

Galopin’s owner Audrey Turley was understandably emotional saying: “It’s a dream come true – I never thought we’d be here. We’re so thrilled and have such support here from friends and family. I’m shaking and I don’t know what to think or say and it’s unbelievable. Have to thank the magnificent Willie Mullins and his team at Closutton.”

This was a remarkable 93rd winner for Willie at the Cheltenham Festival.

“There was a huge weight of expectation behind Galopin,” said Willie. “I knew it was going to happen when he came back on the bridle after the third last.

“I wondered if he was too far back in the initial parts of the race, but I asked Paul to settle him as the other runners would try to sap his energy, and to ride like he’s on the best horse. That’s what Paul did and it was a great ride. Paul’s so good under pressure.”

Willie admitted he has changed his training regime for Galopin compared to previous years.

“I have trained him differently to keep him settled with not so much fast work – making it more about stamina – and Adam Connolly has kept the lid on him every day,” explained Willie. “I didn’t want him switched on going to the first and second like he was last year. Paul gets him relaxed, but I was wondering if we’d overdone the relaxation bit halfway, but they were pouring it on at the front and it’s a long race.

“I’d like to think we’ll come back next year and win it, but you need a lot of good luck. Overall, I’m delighted he did what he did.”

Bravemansgame, who was second under Harry Cobden for trainer Paul Nicholls at 6/1, ran well to finish seven lengths behind the winner.

Harry Cobden said afterwards: “It was a phenomenal race and I’m very pleased with the horse and happy for the connections – I’m just wondering how we come back next year and beat him [Galopin].”

Sam Ewing was called up last-minute to ride Conflated, who finished third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup result at 22/1, when Davy Russell could no longer take the ride.

“Conflated did everything right – he jumped and settled very well,” said Sam of the gelding owned by Gigginstown House Stud and trained by Gordon Elliott. “We got caught in a bit of traffic turning in, but it was a great thrill and thank you to his connections for allowing me to ride him.”

2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats ran on incredibly well to finish fourth – he now goes to Aintree to defend his title in April.

“It was a bit of an annoying result because he didn’t travel through the race very well,” said jockey Sean Bowen of the gelding, who is trained by Emmet Mullins and owned by Robert Waley-Cohen. “But he kept going up the hill well.”

AP McCoy was full of praise for Paul Townend’s winning ride aboard Galopin Des Champs.

“That was as brilliant a ride I’ve ever seen in any horse race under that much pressure,” said AP. “And Willie is an absolute genius.”

All horses and riders walked back to the stables after the Gold Cup, with all fallers reported to be unhurt.

