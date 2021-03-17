‘She is something else’: history books rewritten as first ever mare wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

History was made today (17 March) when Put The Kettle On became the first ever mare to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who also trained yesterday’s Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle, the seven-year-old mare, owned by the One For Luck Racing Syndicate, charged up the hill to win by half a length over Nube Negra.

Jockey Aidan Coleman said: “This mare is something else. I don’t think anyone has ridden a tougher mare and it’s testament to her ability — she could hear them coming behind her and she just gave it everything.

“It’s an extremely good buzz riding a horse of her quality in a race like that. When you’ve got heart as much as she has, it’s something else. Pulling up at the end of the race was emotional — we do this job day in and day out and when you ride something like her, it’s what it”s all about. Who needs a girlfriend when you’ve got Put The Kettle On?”

Odds-on favourite, Chacun Pour Soi was an eventual one-and-a-half length third for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

Who were the 2021 Queen Mother Champion Chase runners?

Chacun Pour Soi | Jockey: P Townend | Place bet: 1/1

Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Owner: Mrs S. Ricci

Nube Negra | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 10/1

Dan Skelton

Mr T. Spraggett

Put The Kettle On | Jockey: Aidan Coleman | Place bet: 10/2

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

One For Luck Racing Syndicate

Cilaos Emery | Jockey: B J Cooper | Place bet: 14/1

W P Mullins

Luke McMahon

First Flow | Jockey: David Bass | Place bet: 16/1

Kim Bailey

Mr A. N. Solomons

Sceau Royal | Jockey: Daryl Jacob | Place bet: 16/1

Alan King

Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Rouge Vif | Jockey: Gavin Sheehan | Place bet: 25/1

Harry Whittington

Kate & Andrew Brooks

Notebook | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 30/1

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Gigginstown House Stud

Greaneteen | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Place bet: 66/1

Paul Nicholls

Chris Giles

What is the prize money for winning?

The total prize pot for the 2021 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is £300,000 and the winner takes home £168,810.

Recent winners

2020: Politologue – read the race report

2019: Altior – read the race report

2018: Altior – read the race report

2017: Special Tiara – read the race report

2016: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report

2015: Dodging Bullets – read the race report

2014: Sire de Grugy– read the race report

2013: Sprinter Sacre – read the race report

2012: Finian’s Rainbow – read the race report

2011: Sizing Europe – read the race report

Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

There are three all-time leading Queen Mother Champion Chase trainers; Nicky Henderson, Tom Dreaper and Paul Nicholls who each have six wins between them. The winning-most horse in the race is Badworth Boy, who won it three times (1983-85). Two jockeys have won the race five times, which is the current record — these are Pat Taaffe and Barry Geraghty. And there are three leading owners in this race; George Ansley, Doug Armitage and John Hales — they have each won three runnings of the race.

The history of the Queen Mother Champion Chase

The Queen Mother Champion Chase was established in 1959, and it was originally called the National Hunt Two-Mile Champion Chase. It was given its present title in 1980 — the year of the Queen Mother’s 80th birthday — in recognition of her support to jump racing. The Queen Mother was a successful owner of National Hunt horses, particularly chasers, and among these was Game Spirit — the runner-up in this race in 1976.

