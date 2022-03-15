‘He deserves to win this’: Energumene triumphant in Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival





The 2022 renewal of The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival was a dramatic one, but it went the way of the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene, who was ridden by Paul Townend for owner Tony Bloom.

The eight-year-old by Denham Red hit the line eight and a half lengths ahead of his nearest rival, Funambule Sivola.

“When you’re on a very good horse, it’s easy to make it look easy,” said Paul after the race. “He deserves to win this – he was enjoying himself jumping and I just held on to him.”

The weather has played a large part in some of the races at Cheltenham today, with the rain continuing to pour all afternoon, which has a significant impact on ground conditions.

“Energumene won on very heavy ground in Ireland so that wasn’t worrying us,” Paul said.

Remarkably, this was a first Queen Mother Champion Chase victory for multiple Irish champion trainer, Willie Mullins.

“I’m delighted and it was fantastic to watch,” said Willie. “He was travelling so sweetly all the time, Paul played the safe game and kept him wide and gave him a perfect ride. ”

Owner Tony, a huge Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club fan, hence Energumene running in his blue colours, said: “I believed he could win this and the rain really helped us – we were actually praying for rain. He’s an amazing horse and we’re having a great time.”

The favourite, Shishkin, was pulled up at the halfway point; the horse, who is trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico de Boinville, never seemed to get into the race.

“He didn’t like the ground and could hardly get out of it to the first fence,” said Nicky after the race. “There was no point him carrying on.”

Envoi Allen finished in eventual third under Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

