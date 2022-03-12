Energumene: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Energumene is one of the top chasers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. Energumene is an eight-year-old gelding (born on 13 June 2014).

2. He is owned by Tony Bloom.

3. He was bred by Christophe Dubourg in France.

4. Energumene is by Denham Red, who was sire to multiple Grade One winner, Un De Sceaux, and is out of Olinight, who is by April Night.

5. An ‘energumene’ is one who shouts and gesticulates loudly in public, drawing anxious glances from those around.

6. He is trained by top Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

7. So far, Energumene has won eight of his 10 career starts, with one of those coming in his sole point-to-point in January 2018 when trained in Britain by Sophie Lacey, before starting his career under Rules for Willie.

8. He has amassed over £225,000 in prize money to-date.

9. His biggest victories so far came in two Grade One races; one in the Irish Arkle novices’ chase at Leopardstown in February 2021 and the other in the Ryanair novice chase at Punchestown in April 2021.

10. Energumene is declared to run in the Grade One Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday 16 March 2022. He lines up as one of the key contenders for Ireland, in what will be a showdown between him and top chaser, Shishkin, who beat Energumene when they last met in the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2022.

11. He will be ridden by Irish jockey Paul Townend at the Cheltenham Festival, who has ridden him in all bar three of his races under Rules.

Keep up-to-date with all of Horse & Hound’s Cheltenham coverage this week via horseandhound.co.uk, where you will be able to read all of the latest news and features surrounding The Festival.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.