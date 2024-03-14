



Trainer Emma Lavelle announced that the hugely popular Paisley Park was retired immediately after finishing 10th in his sixth Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival this afternoon (14 March).

The 12-year-old, owned by Andrew Gemmell, won the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2019 and was first past the post in 11 races in total, four of those Grade Ones, winning £729,426.

Mrs Lavelle said: “It’s the right thing to do. I’ve had so much pride in Paisley. He’s taken us on a journey from beginning to end, both at home and on the racecourse, and he’s been so special. He ran a lovely race again today, but the turbo is no longer working in the way it used to.”

Paisley Park was led around the parade ring on a “lap of honour” after the race today.

“He’s sound, he’s happy, and he’ll think he’s won again going around the parade ring now and getting all of that applause. He’s just extraordinary,” said Mrs Lavelle.

“That first Grade One [the JLT Hurdle at Ascot in December 2018] was extraordinary. We’d knocked at the door in Grade Ones without winning one, and it was just a spectacular day. You could set your clock by him. You knew what would happen in a race – he’d hit his flat spot and you’d think he was out of the race, but then he’d hit the turbo and off he’d go. We have an awful lot to thank him for, we really do.”

Asked what the future holds for Paisley Park, Mrs Lavelle said: “Well, Andrew says he wants him in his garden, but we’ll see that he’s all right after today and then have a think about what we want to do with him.

“He’s definitely the sort of horse who will want to do something, but he’s also the sort of horse who will do anything. He’s such a good ride and such a lovely boy, I’m sure he’ll have a very good time of it wherever he goes.

“The journey he’s taken Andrew on; the journey he’s taken us all on. It was easier to get an audience with the Pope then speak to Andrew today, there’s been that many people wanting to talk to him.

“I’m so grateful to the public that have taken him to their heart as well, because it’s made it even more special for us.”

Owner Andrew Gemmell said: “He’s been marvellous and he’s had a great career. The race I remember best was the one at Haydock where he was miles off jumping the last but came and won. It was unbelievable, and before he came to Cheltenham, and I had to persuade the trainer that he should come here!”

Paisley Park was initially ridden by Daryl Jacob and Nick Scholfield, and won all of his Grade Ones under Aidan Coleman. He has latterly been partnered by Tom Bellamy, owing to Aidan being out of action through injury.

