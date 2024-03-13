



Langer Dan created history at the Cheltenham Festival today (13 March) by becoming the first dual winner of the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, repeating his 2023 success under Harry Skelton for trainer Dan Skelton and owner Colm Donlon.

Harry Skelton said: “It feels brilliant. He’s a wonderful little horse and he travelled really well and it was just a question of me not really letting him go too soon, but he’s magic. He’s not very big, but he’s been superb.”

Harry explained that the eight-year-old by Ocovango has had some issues since winning this race last year.

“He just hadn’t been firing like we really wanted him to, but in the last month, we’ve managed to get him out on to our grass gallops. That’s really turned him on and really brought out the improvement in him. Dan’s done a fantastic job, and Amber Blyth, our head girl, who looks after him has done a magnificent job with him all year.

“There’s no hiding what Cheltenham is – it’s a very, very important four days of our calendar and our Olympics. To have a winner is special.”

Langer Dan’s trainer Mr Skelton said: “That’s remarkable really, and all credit to the horse. I’ve never been prouder of a result than this. We have some big winners and Grade Ones and everything else, but I’ve never been prouder of a result than this because what people don’t know is that he had a surgery after winning this last year.

“He had a terrible winter and bled on one occasion. We gastroscoped him and found ulcers, and it was a massive team effort to get him right.

“He won’t train at our main yard because he’s a quirky little customer and just won’t join in. Amber runs our second yard and when we worked him on Saturday I told her to find the slowest horse we’ve got and somehow beat him on the gallops. He only won by a head, which just shows you what he’s like. He’s a little character, but what a character.

“He’s got his own clock and trains himself. He just doesn’t play ball in the winter – he’s a nightmare.”

