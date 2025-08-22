‘I owe it all to her’: racehorse turned dressage star bows out in emotional ceremony





A former racehorse who was bought for just a few hundred pounds and went on to excel in the dressage arena has retired in style aged 16.

Tapaidh Frankie, owned and ridden by Tracy Thirlwall, bowed out in a special ceremony at The Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) National Championships at Aintree on Wednesday (21 August).

The pair entered the arena to their signature freestyle music I’ve Had the Time of My Life, “Frankie” wearing a blanket laden with their winning sashes. After one final salute, Tracy dismounted and led the mare out in front of an emotional crowd.

“She’s my first thoroughbred, and I’m totally hooked,” said Tracy. “Frankie has changed my life in so many ways, I really do owe it all to her. I’d be incredibly lucky to ever find another like her.”

Frankie had a brief racing career with trainer Simon West, running five times without success. She then spent six months getting “fat and feral” and was bought by Tracy from a dealer’s field as a project to sell on in November 2015.

They had a rocky start; Tracy said she went through more air jacket canisters than she cares to count, but her perseverance was rewarded. Frankie has risen through the dressage ranks, with wins up to inter I level.

In 2024, Tracy and Frankie were crowned champions at The Jockey Club RoR National Dressage Championships, claiming the Hamilton Tarmac RoR elite performance award.

Their record also includes victories at the RoR Scottish Regional Dressage Championships, nine British Dressage (BD) Area Festival wins at advanced medium, prix st Georges and inter I, two advanced medium titles at the BD Associate Championships for Thoroughbreds, plus multiple BD regional leagues and RoR Winter Championships.

Tracy also twice reached the final in the amateur rider of the year category at the Horse & Hound Awards.

“I already feel like I am living a fairy tale riding at the levels this horse has taken me to. I never even dreamed that one day I’d be competing in a tailcoat, let alone being nominated for an H&H Award,” said Tracy, on learning of her nomination for the 2023 awards.

Frankie will continue to enjoy lighter work and take part in RoR demonstrations, keeping her supple and happy.

“I want to thank the Retraining of Racehorses team for their incredible support, and Aintree’s dedicated crew for giving us so many magical memories. But the biggest thanks goes to the fabulous Frankie – my best friend, and the horse of a lifetime,” Tracy said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now