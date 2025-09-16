New scheme to help connect the dots when horses leave racing as ‘this moment is a crucial point’





A new initiative is in place to help connect the dots in real time as horses take their first step out of racing.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) launched a data-sharing agreement over the summer, as part of the wider aim of closing gaps on traceability and building understanding of thoroughbreds’ lives once they leave racing.

It enables RoR to contact owners once a non-racing agreement is signed on the BHA’s database and the data is passed to RoR.

Owners are then invited by RoR to complete a short survey to confirm each horse’s current status, outline future plans and, where applicable, to register the horse with RoR. This allows RoR to gather data on horses’ whereabouts and next steps. In turn, it offers owners access to free support and resources, including retraining advice, education and information about RoR activities.

“The moment a horse retires is a crucial transition point, and this agreement ensures we can connect with the new keeper without delay,” said RoR managing director David Catlow.

“It enables us to build a fuller picture of life after racing, promote responsible ownership and offer early access to the support RoR provides. Together with the BHA, this marks an important step forward in strengthening the traceability framework for retired racehorses.

“In the first five weeks since launch,18.45% of owners contacted completed the survey, providing valuable insight and helping shape future support for former racehorses. This represents a strong initial response, and we are encouraged by the level of engagement so far.”

The joint initiative was commissioned by the racing industry’s Horse Welfare Board (HWB), which has been “a central driver” in the agreement and securing funding from The Racing Foundation.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers told H&H effective traceability “is a vital requirement for protecting all our horses”.

“Racing has made great strides in this whole area, including the development of their own digital ID system, 30-day foal notifications and having the power of regulation,” he said.

“However, we know that horses in transition, including those leaving racing, are often at most risk of falling through the cracks so it’s essential that racing perseveres on this road and shows the rest of the horse world – and governments – that full traceability is not only critically important, but entirely possible.”

BHA director of equine regulation, safety and welfare James Given said the agreement is “a practical and positive step towards strengthening post-racing outcomes for thoroughbreds”.

“By enabling RoR to engage directly with owners at the point of retirement, we’re helping bridge a long-standing data gap and support more informed, evidence-based welfare decisions,” he said.

Helena Flynn, programme director at the Horse Welfare Board added: “The ambition remains to achieve 100% traceability at the point horses step out of racing – a goal that the HWB and its partners continue to champion.

“While this data-sharing agreement does not provide all the answers, it is a critical building block in a long-term solution that will evolve over time.”

A separate collaboration, between RoR and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme (TAP), was also announced recently.

The aim is to combine RoR’s expertise in aftercare with TAP’s network of training and coaching opportunities. It comprises a data-sharing agreement for horses registered with TAP, and both organisations will highlight each other’s initiatives.

TAP programme director Justine Parker said: “Our unfaltering mission is to support the successful transition of racehorses into fulfilling second careers as riding horses. By working together, we are able to offer an even stronger network of support to encourage more riders to consider a thoroughbred as their horse of choice.”

