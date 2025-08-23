‘He was happy all day, with his ears pricked throughout.’: Grand National runner takes showing win at Scone Palace





A former Grand National runner and Cheltenham Festival winner is excelling in his new showing career – picking up a win at the first Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

Ronnie Bartlett’s Stattler and Beth Clark won the Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) amateur ridden show horse qualifier, which was only their sixth showing class.

The 10-year-old was formerly trained by Willie Mullins; his biggest win was the National Hunt Chase at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival in 2022, and he ran in the 2024 Grand National.

“He was a very good racehorse during his time,” said Beth, who works for Mr Bartlett, a former owner of event horses and major sponsor of racing and equestrian sport through his company Albert Bartlett.

“I was so honoured when Ronnie gave me the opportunity to produce him, though this is also my first season in showing.”

Beth said Stattler went on loan after he retired in 2024, then had some time off in the field.

“He makes it easy for me,” she said. “He’s really taken to showing. He’s an absolute gem and a pleasure to produce.

“He didn’t get himself wound up at all and he was happy all day, performing with his ears pricked throughout.

“We hope he could go all the way and while he’s still learning I’d love to qualify him for one of the big RoR finals in the future.”

Hazel McArthur won the open RoR class with her own Wardaddy, who ran once on the Flat and has had showing success ever since.

