‘He’s loving life’: quirky former racehorse who faced being put to sleep excels in his second-chance home





An 18-year-old former racehorse who was too quirky to be rehomed or retrained, and who was facing being put down to ensure he did not suffer, has found his vocation – in a riding school.

National Hunt horse Harley came off the track seven or eight years ago, and had spent most of that time retired in a field. He is now thriving at Jess’s Horse Haven, which offers lessons and therapy for children and adults with additional needs.

Jess Ingle, who runs the centre, told H&H she wanted to share his story, to show what former racehorses can do, and “in hopes it inspires others to give these horses a second chance”.

“He was going to be put to sleep, because they couldn’t find him a home,” she said. “His previous owner was deeply concerned about his quirks and didn’t want him passed around or ending up in the wrong hands. Then she heard about us, reached out to me and said would I take a chance with him. And I said yes. And he hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

Jess has retrained former racehorses and has two of her own. She explained that Harley could not be stabled, but as her horses live in herds on her 350-acre premises, it seemed his perfect environment.

She gave him some time off to settle, then started work with him.

“Nothing’s bothered him,” she said. “The first time I rode him, there was nothing I could fault him on. We gave him more time to get his confidence, and I rode him every day, doing everything, and there was never an inch of him that tensed or threatened anything.

“We started involving him in the therapy sessions, and he’d stand there being groomed and cuddled, absolutely loving life.”

Harley was then signed off by the vet to be ridden in the riding school. He now has his regulars, who take him out in hand or under saddle.

“He enjoys it; he has his ears forward all the time,” Jess said. “I think at his age, most people would have given up on him, and I understand that, but he’s still got so much to give.

“I think the message is not to give up, and that this shows these ex-racehorses can do anything other horses can do; you just need to have the right set-up, like you do for any horse. I also think it also helps disprove the ‘nutty ex-racehorse’ thing that so many people think.

“Every time I see him, tack him up, see him being ridden, it makes me smile. Because he was going to be put to sleep and now he’s doing this, and loving it.”

