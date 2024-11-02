‘With him till the very end’: sad farewell to 17.2hh Grand National runner who became a ‘lead-rein pony’ and ‘worth his weight in gold’





A beloved former Grand National runner – and Kerry National winner – who went on to excel in everything he turned his hoof to including being a 17.2hh “lead-rein pony” has died aged 25.

Bóthar Na, who was trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by jockeys including Ruby Walsh and Paul Carberry, had spent the last nine years of his life with Sarah McClelland, enjoying showing, dressage, jumping and being part of the family.

Sarah told H&H “Bo” suffered a heart episode and had to be put down on Tuesday (29 October).

“You always know the day is coming, with an older horse, but at the same time you never think it really will come,” she said. “The vet said he was comfortable at that moment but it could happen again at any time, maybe at night or when he was on his own, so it was the right thing.

“I took him out to graze for a bit and then he went peacefully. I sat with him, in the cold, wet sand, with his head in my lap, until he was collected for cremation. It was dignified, and I was with him till the very end.”

Bo won about £150,000 in racing, including the Kerry National in 2006. He ran in the Grand National the following year and was retired in 2011, aged 12.

Sarah took him on four years later; Bo was living at a riding school, which closed down.

“He wasn’t the sort of horse I was looking for but I said I’d take him,” she said. “Little did I know, he would take me to all the biggest shows in the country. My background was showing and showjumping so I was used to Irish Sport Horses, warmbloods, Irish Draughts; I had no idea how versatile thoroughbreds were. I thought he could be a happy hacker and I’d get another horse too – but I had no need.”

Sarah and Bo competed in racehorse to riding horse and large riding horse classes, at shows including Balmoral and Dublin Horse Show.

“He also did dressage to medium/elementary, then I found out I was pregnant,” Sarah said. “I rode till just before I had my daughter, then hopped on him six weeks after my caesarean – and then he became an oversized lead-rein pony for my daughter. She’d be trotting him round on the lunge, egging him on to go faster, and god love him, he always behaved so well.

“He never put a foot wrong, except once I took him hunting and he ran off with me past the master! I think the master saw the funny side, but whatever I asked of him; dressage, jumping, working hunter, showing – if not so much hunting – he was always so keen, he wanted to please and he loved it. He was a pleasure in every way, a true gentleman, and worth his weight – and more – in gold.”

Sarah said she has been touched by the number of people who have messaged her since Bo’s death.

“I had no idea how many people knew him,” she said. “I bumped into Ruby Walsh at Dublin last year and he remembered every race he rode him in – including when he broke his nose, overjumping! – he touched many people’s lives and I feel very empty without him.

“One of the girls texted me yesterday to say the stables were silent; the horses all standing with their heads down like they knew he’d gone. He had such presence; the bigger the crowd and the atmosphere, the better he was and the more he loved it.

“When I was sitting there with him at the end, it was a grey, cloudy day, then the clouds parted and the sun rays came through. I thought ‘If there is a heaven, that’s it’.

“His ashes are coming back on Monday and it will be good to have him home – and he will live on.”

