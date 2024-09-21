‘He’s a happy boy’: Cheltenham Gold Cup hero excelling in and enjoying second career





Former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard has been placed at the Irish national dressage championships, within six months of his retirement from racing.

“APT”, who won in 2022 with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle for Henry de Bromhead, is living with Emily Kate Robinson in Ireland, turning his hoof to dressage and showing in style and, Emily told H&H, enjoying his new life.

H&H reported in January that the 10-year-old was to retire from racing, and Emily Kate took him on in March.

“I ride flatwork for Henry, and had been doing flatwork with him, and when he retired, I was lucky enough to be able to take him on,” Emily Kate said. “He was still sound, fit and healthy, and isn’t a horse who would have liked to completely retire. He’s always enjoyed the flatwork so this was the best option.”

Emily Kate is an international dressage rider who represented Ireland at the pony Europeans.

“So the rest of them here are warmbloods,” she said. “I ride racehorses in the mornings and dressage horses in the afternoons; it’s very different but I like it.”

Emily said APT, who is still owned by Cheveley Park Stud, is very clever and quick to learn, and has been enjoying doing something a bit different; having won at preliminary level, he qualified for the preliminary final at the Dressage Ireland championships and came fifth, this month.

“His category is the equivalent of British Dressage gold, and he was in with all warmbloods,” Emily Kate said. “He’s so clever, in every way; he’s so quick to learn, you only have to teach him something once, and he’s a great character. A little bit cheeky, but he’s a pet, an angel.”

Emily Kate and APT have also been showing; they competed in the racehorse to riding horse class at Balmoral Show in May, and came second, Emily Kate said APT shows perfectly the versatility of former racehorses.

“They’re so adaptable,” she said. “It’s nice for him to have a second job, and for me to have a nice fun horse, no pressure. It’s about enjoying him and seeing how far he’ll go. I don’t want to put pressure on him but we’ll definitely look to the nationals again next year.

“I wouldn’t have thought he’d have taken to it all so quickly but he’s adapted so easily and really enjoys it. He goes round with his ears pricked all the time, he’s a happy boy.”

