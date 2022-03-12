A Plus Tard: everything you need to know about this key Cheltenham Festival contender





A Plus Tard is one of the top chasers in National Hunt (jump) racing at the moment. Here, we find out a little bit more about him ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (15–18 March 2022).

1. A Plus Tard is an eight-year-old gelding (born on 6 February 2014).

2. He is owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

3. He was bred by Madame Henri Devin in France.

4. A Plus Tard is by Kapgarde and is out of Turboka, who is by Kahyasi.

5. He has a full brother, Kap Ateuil, who is one year younger than A Plus Tard and is trained in Britain by Toby Lawes. So far, Kap Ateuil has won five of his 16 races under Rules.

6. A Plus Tard is trained by top Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead.

7. So far, A Plus Tard has won seven of his 18 career starts.

8. He has amassed over £570,000 in prize money to-date.

9. His name means “see you later” in French.

10. A Plus Tard’s racing career first got underway in France, when he was trained by Dominique Bressou during the 2017/18 season. A Plus Tard won two of his five starts in France and was never placed outside the top three.

11. His biggest victories so far have come in three Grade One races. The first was in the Paddy’s Rewards Club “Loyalty’s Dead, Live For Rewards” Chase at Leopardstown in 2019, and the second was in the Savills Chase in December 2020, which was also at Leopardstown. His third and most recent Grade One victory came in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November 2021.

12. A Plus Tard is entered to run in the big Grade One Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday 18 March 2022.

13. He has been ridden by Rachael Blackmore in most of his victories under Rules, including two of his Grade One wins – he was ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe in the other.

