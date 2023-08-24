



Acknowledging the rider who does not make their living from riding, training or competing horses, yet dedicates themselves to their passion.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a rider for the Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2022: amateur five-star event rider who works full-time in the medical devices industry Lauren Innes

2021: accountant and an amateur four-star event rider Lauren Innes

2020: Inspirational para showjumper and disability campaigner Evie Toombes was crowned amateur rider of the decade (2011-2020)

2019: amateur event rider Adam Harvey

2018: amateur event rider Katie Preston

2017: amateur event rider Alice Goring

2016: amateur dressage rider Claire Abel

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com