



All British-based thoroughbreds bred for racing are now eligible to be registered with Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) as the industry seeks to improve equine traceability.

RoR registration was previously only available to horses who had either raced or been in training with a licensed trainer.

“We want to ensure that all thoroughbreds bred for racing, regardless of their background, are given every opportunity to lead a well-supported life beyond the racing industry,” said RoR managing director David Catlow.

“The horses don’t know whether they’ve raced or not. They all deserve the same level of care and consideration.”

Mr Catlow added that the shift is central to the charity’s 2024-2026 strategy.

Horses are eligible wherever they were bred in the world, provided they are now located in Britain. Those registering under the new system will be given a membership number beginning with “NT”, to signify that they have not been in training. All RoR horses must hold an official racing passport, typically from Weatherbys or an equivalent issued by a recognised racing jurisdiction.

Eligibility for RoR’s competition series remains limited to those who have been in training, to “ensure a level playing field”, but the charity said that this “will remain under review as it monitors the impact of the new registration criteria”.

RoR said in a statement these horses “can now be brought into the fold and offered the same educational and welfare support as their raced and trained counterparts”.

“This change isn’t about numbers on a spreadsheet. It’s about making sure that no horse is overlooked,” added the statement.

“Traceability, in RoR’s terms, is not about control. It’s about care. By knowing where former racehorses are, what they’re doing, and who’s looking after them, the charity is better placed to offer support, address any welfare concerns early and celebrate successful second careers.

“It also allows the racing industry to demonstrate its commitment to the horses it breeds, long after their time on the track – or in this case, long before they ever got near one.”

It added: “The wider equestrian community stands to benefit from this change too. With more thoroughbreds visible in RoR’s network, owners, retrainers and potential riders can access a broader pool of well-documented horses.

“And as RoR continues to invest in education and support programmes, more horses and their owners will be able to take advantage of clinics, camps and advice to support them in their training to meet their goals.”

