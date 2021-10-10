Places to stay near the London International Horse Show





This year the London International Horse Show (previously more commonly known as Olympia) will be hosted at its new home of the ExCeL Centre, London. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near the ExCeL Centre, including nearby hotels at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The show will run on 16–20 December – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.

Check out these places to stay near London International listed in order of distance from the venue (E16 1XL)…

Aloft London Excel

Distance to ExCeL: 0.1 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Premier Inn London Docklands Excel

Distance to ExCeL: 0.2 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Book at premierinn.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Fox Connaught House London ExCel

Distance to ExCeL: 0.3 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Hampton By Hilton London Docklands

Distance to ExCeL: 0.4 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Travelodge London Excel

Distance to ExCeL: 0.4 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Crowne Plaza London – Docklands

Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Good Hotel London

Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Travelodge London City Airport

Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Ibis London Excel – Docklands

Distance to ExCeL: 0.6 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Novotel London Excel

Distance to ExCeL: 0.6 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Holiday Inn Express Royal Docks

Distance to ExCeL: 1 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Travelodge London Docklands

Distance to ExCeL: 1.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

