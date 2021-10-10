Places to stay near the London International Horse Show

This year the London International Horse Show (previously more commonly known as Olympia) will be hosted at its new home of the ExCeL Centre, London. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near the ExCeL Centre, including nearby hotels at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The show will run on 16–20 December – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.
Check out these places to stay near London International listed in order of distance from the venue (E16 1XL)…
Aloft London Excel
Distance to ExCeL: 0.1 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Premier Inn London Docklands Excel
Distance to ExCeL: 0.2 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at premierinn.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Fox Connaught House London ExCel
Distance to ExCeL: 0.3 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Hampton By Hilton London Docklands
Distance to ExCeL: 0.4 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge London Excel
Distance to ExCeL: 0.4 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Crowne Plaza London – Docklands
Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Good Hotel London
Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge London City Airport
Distance to ExCeL: 0.5 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Ibis London Excel – Docklands
Distance to ExCeL: 0.6 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Novotel London Excel
Distance to ExCeL: 0.6 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Holiday Inn Express Royal Docks
Distance to ExCeL: 1 mile | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Book at booking.com
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
Travelodge London Docklands
Distance to ExCeL: 1.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Book at travelodge.co.uk
View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk
You might also like:
New home for Olympia for 2021 — and maybe longer
“We’re absolutely committed to making this work. The team is really excited about what we can do there”
Olympia and Windsor ticket sales soar as public ‘craves’ return of major events
“I think people are crying out for equestrian events and the more we can put on in the next few
*Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.