Donkeys and top riders celebrate Christmas in special London carol service





Top equestrians Jane Holderness-Roddam and Gemma Stevens – and two donkeys – were among the special guests at Brooke’s Christmas carol service in London.

Broadcaster and Brooke patron Alastair Stewart and comedian Rory Bremner were also at the Guards’ Chapel in Westminster last night (12 December), to which guests were welcomed by donkeys Pixie and Kiska. The event marked the equine welfare charity’s 90th anniversary.

Mr Stewart said: “We [Brooke supporters] support Brooke because we care passionately about working animals.

“The progress Brooke has made globally on the evil donkey skin trade is a fantastic example of how we as human beings can really work together to benefit these animals.

“From all of us here at Brooke, a very happy Christmas to you, and to horses, donkeys and mules all over the world, a happy, safe and peaceful year to you all.”

Brooke was formed in 1934 by Dorothy Brooke, who set out to help the emaciated war horses who were abandoned in Egypt after the First World War.

Rory Bremner said: “It was so wonderful to see so many people at the Guards’ Chapel; Dorothy Brooke started this 90 years ago, it’s extraordinary to think about.

“Now, 90 years on, Brooke is helping horses, donkeys, mules in India, Pakistan, South America and beyond, where they can be overworked or used for their skins in the case of donkeys, Brooke is there to help them. By being at the service, people can support their work for this year and beyond.”

Brooke’s 90th anniversary events are sponsored by The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, which has donated more than £1m to the charity to date.

Brooke CEO Chris Wainwright said: “This very special evening commemorated the 90th anniversary of Brooke’s commitment to ending the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules across the world.

“The performance from the Guards’ Chapel Choir was phenomenal, and we are so grateful to all that attended to give their support.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust for their longstanding support and most generous sponsorship of Brooke’s 90th anniversary events this year.”

