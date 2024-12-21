Oh, baubles! Donkeys choose – and tuck into – their favourite Christmas decorations





Deck the walls with boughs of holly – and then tuck into them!

That’s almost what the residents of The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth have been up to in the approach to Christmas, enjoying tasty wreaths, garlands and baubles.

Volunteers at the Donkey Assisted Activities Centre (DAAC) and staff used a mix of donkey-friendly willow, hazel and herbs to make the decorations, adding cut-up apples, parsnips, cucumber and carrots.

“Enrichment is very important for the resident donkeys and provides them with greater opportunities to interact with their environment, make choices and to be more mentally active,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Enrichment also prevents boredom while the increased exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight.

“The edible enrichment items provide the donkeys with an extra special treat, although as with all novel food sources, feeding in moderation and under supervision is key. Thanks to the staff and volunteers, the donkeys have the opportunity to try something new while exhibiting their natural behaviour.”

DACC assistant Stephy Studley told H&H it was not just the donkeys who had fun with the decorations; the volunteers and staff enjoyed making them too.

“As we hung them around the yard, we could see the donkeys watching us with anticipation,” she said. “Once we let them in, it was fascinating to see each donkey picking and choosing their favourite treats. It was such a lovely experience and brought joy to everyone involved, especially the donkeys.”

