‘They make each day better’: donkeys who spent years serving community help heal a broken heart





Three donkeys who have spent years supporting people have retired to their last home – where they have helped heal a broken heart.

Monte, Muldoon and Junior were part of The Donkey Sanctuary’s donkey-assisted activities programme, and are now “living the dream” with rehomer Sam Cannon in Dorset.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary said Sam had heard about the charity’s rehoming scheme, but had two horses so was not looking to take on a donkey.

“Dylan, a piebald carthorse, had lived with her since he was a yearling, and ex-racehorse Solly was given to her by their vet as he knew she would give him a loving home for the rest of his life,” a Donkey Sanctuary spokesperson said. “After 24 years together, Sam sadly lost Solly, then Dylan a few years later.”

Sam said it was heartbreaking to lose both horses, adding: “They’d been in our lives for so long, it was like losing part of our family.”

Sam eventually discussed getting another horse with her family, then remembered The Donkey Sanctuary’s rehoming scheme. The charity sent welfare advisor Sophie Foster to check Sam’s facilities, and explain the differences between caring for horses and donkeys.

Sam then spent a day with the charity for some “hands-on training”.

“When the day came, Monte, Muldoon and Junior walked down the ramp of the equine transporter into their new home,” the spokesperson said. “After having horses in her life for so long, it was an emotional day for Sam, but also a day filled with excitement as she knew she was about to begin a new chapter in her life.

“It didn’t take long for the donkeys to settle, and they were soon enjoying the routine in their new home. Their stables had a thick bed of straw, and outside there was lots of space to explore.

“Since arriving in their new home, their characters have really shone through. Muldoon may be the smallest of the three, but has the biggest personality. He makes sure he is first for a friendly scratch, and enjoys a cuddle from Sam.”

Sam has found Monte to be the quietest of the three.

“He ‘eeyores’ softly wherever he sees us,” she said. “His gentle brays make my heart skip each time.

“Junior is a gentle, kind soul. If you are feeling low, he’ll come and stand with you; he’s very receptive to your emotions. He loves to roll, loves to play, and is always watching what else is going on. He has a huge bray, but doesn’t do it much. This is a good thing as it’s very loud if you’re next to him!”

The spokesperson said the donkeys, who are aged 14 (Muldoon) and 16, have plenty of enrichment, and visitors, and if there are enough people to help, all three go for walks through the village.

“They make each day better,” said Sam. “When I get up in the morning, I look out of the window and can’t wait to go and see them, and it’s always a wrench to leave them at night and come in.

“They love and enchant everyone they meet, and have helped to heal my broken heart in a way I never expected.”

