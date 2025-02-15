‘They’re inseparable’: two donkeys who had lost their companions find friendship together





Two donkeys who had each lost their best friend have become “inseparable”, having formed a new bond.

Staff at The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon hope Ivor and Abigail, who arrived separately at the charity, will now be suitable to be rehomed together. Donkeys develop strong relationships with others, often for life, and are not suited to living alone.

A spokesperson for the sanctuary said skewbald Ivor arrived with his companion Geronimo as their owner could no longer care for them. But Geronimo developed colic and had to be put down on vets’ advice.

“Abigail arrived at the sanctuary as a single donkey,” he added. “The eight-year-old grey mare had lost her close donkey companion in 2023, but as her guardian owners were unable to rehome another companion to join Abigail in their home, she was brought back to the sanctuary in East Devon in the hope a new friend could be found.”

As part of the charity’s biosecurity measures, new arrivals have to spend at least six weeks in a separate unit, and it was during this time that staff noticed Abigail showing interest in Ivor, who was stabled next door.

“She would put her nose up to the fence where the 14-year-old gelding was living, a sign she wanted companionship,” the spokesperson said.

New arrivals manager Sara Blair-Salter said staff could see Abigail and Ivor were starting to form a bond over the fence, so took the decision to introduce them properly.

“Abigail took the lead and was keen to meet Ivor, who seemed a bit more reserved,” she said.

“But it wasn’t long before they were standing next to each other sharing mutual grooming, a clear sign they were starting to form a friendship, which was great for the team to see.

“After just a couple of days, the two donkeys were inseparable and with just a small period of training, it is hoped they will be ready for rehoming.”

