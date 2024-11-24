



Who doesn’t like a nice cup – or bucket – of tea, especially in weather as cold as this? And donkeys are no different, it appears.

The equine residents of The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth have been sharing an afternoon bucket of herbal tea this week, as snow covered the Devon landscape.

“Although the site has been closed to visitors yesterday [21 November] and today because of the heavy snow, dedicated staff are there to ensure the donkeys have all they need to withstand the cold weather,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“Donkeys are not naturally suited to freezing, damp conditions having evolved in parts of the world where the environment is hot and arid. Making sure they have adequate shelter, hardstanding and plenty of dry hay, is very important to keep them healthy and well during winter.

“Like many of us when the temperature plummets, they enjoy a warm brew.”

The sanctuary is continually coming up with enrichment activities for the donkeys such as this, or ice lollies in summer.

“Donkeys enjoy warming herbal teas on chilly winter days, often lining up eagerly for the first sip,” the spokesperson told H&H.

“These drinks not only warm them up and provide enrichment, but also help keep them hydrated, especially when cold weather may make their regular cold water less appealing.

“The refreshing drinks are prepared with hot (not boiling) water, allowing the teabags to steep briefly before being removed. Grooms then always add cold water to ensure the drink is at a safe, comfortable temperature for the donkeys to enjoy.”

