Socks appeal! Donkeys beat the flies with snazzy legwear





Rescued donkeys in Italy are sporting some super-snazzy striped legs thanks to supporters’ generosity after a social media campaign.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s Italian base put out an appeal on social media for socks, asking people to send them in to protect its residents’ legs from biting insects over the summer. And the response was “fantastic”; 180 pairs were sent in, and supporters also donated €600 (£506) towards the sanctuary’s work.

Fundraising officer Ilaria Ruzza, who posted the appeal, said: “We needed long socks. It didn’t matter if they were new or used as long as they were clean, in good condition and black or grey and white over-the-knee socks.”

Research has shown that stripes, such as on zebras’ coats, help repel flies.

“Ilaria and her colleagues shared photos of their donkeys sporting their eye-catching new socks, much to the delight of supporters, and thanked them for their generosity and kindness,” a spokesperson for The Donkey Sanctuary said.

Il Rifugio degli Asinelli, the Italian arm of UK-based welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary, is home to over 100 donkeys, near Turin.

“Now, thanks to the generosity of supporters, the resident herd can look forward to a more relaxing autumn, safe in the knowledge their stylish new legwear will help keep biting insects at bay,” the spokesperson said.

“And it’s not just on the European mainland that such measures have taken place. It is often thought that all the best fashions begin in Italy, so it’s no wonder a few donkeys closer to home have also been spotted wearing patterned leggings.

“Over the summer, grooms at The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon fitted a few of the herd with leggings in an attempt to combat the irritation of biting insects, and despite the arrival of September, some of the UK donkeys are still having to contend with them.

“But now, with the help of sanctuary volunteers, staff are in the process of designing leggings that can be attached to their fly rugs, so the donkeys who are more susceptible to the seasonal insect irritation will have total fly protection, something that will no doubt be welcomed by the resident herds.”

