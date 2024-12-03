Donkeys help burnt out NHS staff reconnect with colleagues





A group of NHS workers enjoyed a day of restoration and mindfulness thanks to donkeys.

Staff from the NHS children and adolescent mental health service spent a team day at the Donkey Sanctuary in East Devon. The session was led by the donkey assisted activities (DAA) centre and the group used the time to “reconnect with one another and share experiences, while enjoying time outdoors in the presence of donkeys”.

“The group took part in a mindfulness body scan. The purpose of a body scan is to tune into your body to reconnect to your physical self, and notice any sensations you’re feeling without judgement,” said DAA equine coach Sophie Cannon.

“Practising mindfulness techniques is a great way to help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, and to focus instead on the present moment, rather than worrying about past events or what’s next in your busy schedule.”

The group then spent time with the herd of donkeys.

“All the donkeys came over to welcome the group with curiosity. Harry and William, two miniature donkeys, stole the show by photobombing the group photo, while Dennis and Zebedee, in particular, chose to spend time connecting with a few specific individuals,” said Sophie.

“The donkeys gave instant feedback, responding to the calmer energy levels of the group, which meant even some of the more anxious donkeys chose to seek interaction.”

The NHS staff help support children’s community services, including physical and mental health services, and the day aimed to combine interaction, mindfulness and coaching to support their personal development.

Rosie Preston, interim operational manager for Torbay and South Devon, said: “I really enjoyed spending time with Zebedee who seemed to love ear scratches and leant against me. I found the whole interaction very comforting.”

Children and family health Devon service lead Holly Billington added that the session “came at the perfect time with lots of staff feeling burned out”.

“It was hugely restorative,” she said. “The sanctuary team looked after us from start to finish, and we enjoyed a session with the donkeys and a mindfulness space.”

