31 Christmas gift ideas for horsey ladies across all budgets

If you’re looking for horse gifts for women but are at a loss of what to buy the special horsey lady in your life, here are some great ideas…
Gifts for horsey women under £50
Marieli equestrian diary
This diary allows the rider to keep a record of everything from their horse’s competition results to his weight. Available in three colours.
£18
Buy at marieliequestrian.com
Hayfield Englad feather brooch
Choose from a wide range of game bird feather pins that can be worn as a brooch or pinned to their favourite fedora.
From £20
Buy at hayfieldengland.com
Olive & Berry tweed welly warmer socks
With a comfy fleece lining and a fashionable tweed top, these warmers are perfect to keep their feet toasty war.
£25
Buy at oliveandberry.co.uk
Eliza T bangle
This hand-stamped stainless steel cuff-style bangle comes with a cute printed gift pouch.
£26.99
Buy at elizat.co.uk
Horse & Hound subscription
Every equestrian needs their weekly copy of Horse & Hound. Enjoy great savings on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
From £19.49
Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2
Ancora Equestrian technical base layer
A must-have in all equestrian wardrobes, these flattering base layers have a fleece lining and breathable sides, providing the ultimate comfort.
£28.50
Buy at ancoraequestrian.co.uk
Finlows snaffle scarf bit
This handmade snaffle scarf bit is the perfect accompaniment to any silk scarf and is available in a brass and silver finish.
£40
Buy at finlows.com
Roeckl Malta winter gloves
These gloves offer superb tactility and grip, and have a warm and technical lining to ensure the rider’s hands are kept at just the right temperature.
£43.50
Buy at horze.co.uk
More info at roeckl.de
Salthouse England Serafina clutch bag
For the rare times they ditch their yard clothes, this clutch is perfect to finish an outfit. Free personalisation available.
£45
Buy at salthouseengland.co.uk
Gifts for horsey women from £50–150
Talolo ankle cowboy boot wellies
A fun pair of wellies made from biodegradable and sustainably sourced rubber to brighten up a rainy day.
£59
Buy at taloloboots.com
Hicks & Brown Brantham fedora
These entry-level fedoras are finished with a faux leather band, and a collection of simple yet striking feathers.
£59
Buy at hicksandbrown.com
Tom Lane wool throw
These British wool throws will look the part in anyone’s front room and everyone will appreciate getting cosy this Christmas.
£65
Buy at tomlane.co
BR Sigma microfibre glitter riding helmet
Ensure she sparkles in the ring during next year’s competition season with this sophisticated helmet.
£77.95
More info and stockists at br.nl/en
*NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*
Acai thermal skinny outdoor trousers
A perfect choice for those whose outdoor adventures end in a cosy country pub.
From £79
Buy at acaioutdoorwear.com
The Silver Stable bangle
Something simple with an equestrian twist – choose between a stirrup or horseshoe charm, and add a personalised disc with initials.
From £100
Buy at thesilverstable.co.uk
Georgian Dollar Tita equestrian jeans
These versatile jeans can be worn hacking out, but are also smart enough to wear out and about.
£92
Buy at georgiandollar.co.uk
Natilly fleece gilet
Made from recycled plastic bottles, these Polartec fleece gilets have a fun and bright trim.
£120
Buy at nattily.co.uk
Champion Air-Tech Deluxe helmet
This adjustable riding helmet is a stylish way to gift something really useful this Christmas.
From £137.50
More info and stockists at championhats.co.uk
*NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*
Holland Cooper Coach jacket
This warm and stylish jacket is great for riding in or layering under a heavier coat.
£149
Buy at hollandcooper.com
Nutty Heifer paw print necklace
Get her favourite pet’s paw print replicated in a piece of fine silver jewellery.
From £55
Buy at nuttyheifer.co.uk
LeMieux Loire three-quarter coat
This versatile tailored coat brings together function and style to beat the chill this winter.
£149.95
Buy at lemieuxproducts.com
Horse gifts for women from £150–300
HiHo Silver cherry roller snaffle bangle
Available with a range of central beads, this bangle is ideal for those who love adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit.
£155
Buy at hihosilver.co.uk
Mark Todd Masterton boots
Elegant, practical and fully waterproof, these boots feature a removable and changeable tassel.
£219.98
Buy at marktoddcollection.co.uk
Eribé Alpine sweater
This Merino wool sweater has a relaxed fit and is available in up to 20 different colourways.
£169
Buy at eribe.com
Tredstep Donatello II long leather riding boots
These elegant field boots have full leather lining and elastic closure at the top of the boot for a snug fit.
£259
Buy at tredstep.com
Annabel Brocks Southwold Rainbow canvas tote
These fun totes fit all the essentials and 10% from every purchase goes to NHS Charities Together.
£175
Buy at annabelbrocks.com
Ariat Ketley H2O boots
These boots provide performance and style for all of life’s adventures, and with a sleek silhouette they look great dressed up or down.
£270
Buy at ariat.com
Gifts over £300
Eton Taylor Toscana Shearling reversible gilet
Handcrafted from sustainable hides, this is the perfect alternative to a jacket, with a tailored fit.
£370
Buy at etontaylor.co.uk
Fairfax & Favor Amira heeled boots
These stunning occasion boots are guaranteed to turn heads and are tastefully finished with an interchangeable tassel.
£425
Buy at fairfaxandfavor.com
Jackets By Torty show jacket
Waterproof and breathable show jacket that is hand-crafted by British tailors.
From £370
Buy at jacketsbytorty.co.uk
Childeric personalised saddle
Add a touch of sparkle to her tack room with this bespoke saddle to which you can add sparkles or a splash of colour.
From £4,180
More info at childericsaddles.co.uk
Equi-Trek Endeavour
She’s never going to turn down this practical 7.5t horsebox with a 2,750kg carrying capacity, which gives her the ability to legally carry up to three horses or four ponies.
From £82,800
More info at equi-trek.com
You might also be interested in:
35 gift ideas for the horsey person who has everything
Are you searching for the perfect Christmas gift for a horse lover who seems to have everything? Check out this
Budget-busting horsey Christmas gifts for £15 or less
If you're looking to grab a bargain this Christmas, look no further. Here are 11 gifts which come in at
Give the gift of Horse & Hound and save 35%
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.