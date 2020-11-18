{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
31 Christmas gift ideas for horsey ladies across all budgets

Georgia Guerin
    • If you’re looking for horse gifts for women but are at a loss of what to buy the special horsey lady in your life, here are some great ideas…

    Gifts for horsey women under £50

    Marieli equestrian diary 

    MARIELI EQUESTRIAN DIARY gifts for her

    This diary allows the rider to keep a record of everything from their horse’s competition results to his weight. Available in three colours.
    £18
    Buy at marieliequestrian.com

    Hayfield Englad feather brooch 

    HAYFIELD ENGLAND FEATHER BROOCH gifts for her

    Choose from a wide range of game bird feather pins that can be worn as a brooch or pinned to their favourite fedora.
    From £20
    Buy at hayfieldengland.com

    Olive & Berry tweed welly warmer socks

    OLIVE & BERRY TWEED WELLY WARMER SOCKS gifts for her

    With a comfy fleece lining and a fashionable tweed top, these warmers are perfect to keep their feet toasty war.
    £25
    Buy at oliveandberry.co.uk

    Eliza T bangle

    ELIZA T BANGLE gifts for her

    This hand-stamped stainless steel cuff-style bangle comes with a cute printed gift pouch.
    £26.99
    Buy at elizat.co.uk

    Horse & Hound subscription

    HORSE & HOUND SUBSCRIPTION gift

    Every equestrian needs their weekly copy of Horse & Hound. Enjoy great savings on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
    From £19.49
    Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

    Ancora Equestrian technical base layer 

    ANCORA EQUESTRIAN TECHNICAL BASELAYER gifts for her

    A must-have in all equestrian wardrobes, these flattering base layers have a fleece lining and breathable sides, providing the ultimate comfort.
    £28.50
    Buy at ancoraequestrian.co.uk

    Finlows snaffle scarf bit

    FINLOWS SNAFFLE SCARF BIT gifts for her

    This handmade snaffle scarf bit is the perfect accompaniment to any silk scarf and is available in a brass and silver finish.
    £40
    Buy at finlows.com

    Roeckl Malta winter gloves

    ROECKL MALTA WINTER GLOVES gifts for her

    These gloves offer superb tactility and grip, and have a warm and technical lining to ensure the rider’s hands are kept at just the right temperature.
    £43.50
    Buy at horze.co.uk
    More info at roeckl.de

    Salthouse England Serafina clutch bag 

    SALTHOUSE ENGLAND SERAFINA CLUTCH BAG gifts for her

    For the rare times they ditch their yard clothes, this clutch is perfect to finish an outfit. Free personalisation available.
    £45
    Buy at salthouseengland.co.uk

    Gifts for horsey women from £50–150

    Talolo ankle cowboy boot wellies 

    TALOLO ANKLE COWBOY BOOT WELLIES gifts for her

    A fun pair of wellies made from biodegradable and sustainably sourced rubber to brighten up a rainy day.
    £59
    Buy at taloloboots.com

    Hicks & Brown Brantham fedora 

    HICKS & BROWN BRANTHAM FEDORA gifts for her

    These entry-level fedoras are finished with a faux leather band, and a collection of simple yet striking feathers.
    £59
    Buy at hicksandbrown.com

    Tom Lane wool throw 

    TOM LANE WOOL THROW gifts for her

    These British wool throws will look the part in anyone’s front room and everyone will appreciate getting cosy this Christmas.
    £65
    Buy at tomlane.co

    BR Sigma microfibre glitter riding helmet 

    BR SIGMA MICROFIBRE GLITTER RIDING HELMET gifts for her

    Ensure she sparkles in the ring during next year’s competition season with this sophisticated helmet.
    £77.95
    More info and stockists at br.nl/en
    *NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*

    Acai thermal skinny outdoor trousers

    ACAI THERMAL SKINNY OUTDOOR TROUSERS gifts for her

    A perfect choice for those whose outdoor adventures end in a cosy country pub.
    From £79
    Buy at acaioutdoorwear.com

    The Silver Stable bangle 

    THE SILVER STABLE BANGLE gifts for her

    Something simple with an equestrian twist – choose between a stirrup or horseshoe charm, and add a personalised disc with initials.
    From £100
    Buy at thesilverstable.co.uk

    Georgian Dollar Tita equestrian jeans 

    GEORGIAN DOLLAR TITA EQUESTRIAN JEANS gifts for her

    These versatile jeans can be worn hacking out, but are also smart enough to wear out and about.
    £92
    Buy at georgiandollar.co.uk

    Natilly fleece gilet 

    NATILLY FLEECE GILET gifts for her

    Made from recycled plastic bottles, these Polartec fleece gilets have a fun and bright trim.
    £120
    Buy at nattily.co.uk

    Champion Air-Tech Deluxe helmet 

    CHAMPION AIR-TECH DELUXE gifts for her

    This adjustable riding helmet is a stylish way to gift something really useful this Christmas.
    From £137.50
    More info and stockists at championhats.co.uk
    *NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*

    Holland Cooper Coach jacket 

    HOLLAND COOPER COACH JACKET gifts for her

    This warm and stylish jacket is great for riding in or layering under a heavier coat.
    £149
    Buy at hollandcooper.com

    Nutty Heifer paw print necklace

    NUTTY HEIFER PAW PRINT NECKLACE gifts for her

    Get her favourite pet’s paw print replicated in a piece of fine silver jewellery.
    From £55
    Buy at nuttyheifer.co.uk

    LeMieux Loire three-quarter coat 

    LEMIEUX LOIRE THREE QUARTER COAT gifts for her

    This versatile tailored coat brings together function and style to beat the chill this winter.
    £149.95
    Buy at lemieuxproducts.com

    Horse gifts for women from £150–300

    HiHo Silver cherry roller snaffle bangle 

    HIHO SILVER CHERRY ROLLER SNAFFLE BANGLE gifts for her

    Available with a range of central beads, this bangle is ideal for those who love adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit.
    £155
    Buy at hihosilver.co.uk

    Mark Todd Masterton boots 

    MARK TODD MASTERTON BOOTS gifts for her

    Elegant, practical and fully waterproof, these boots feature a removable and changeable tassel.
    £219.98
    Buy at marktoddcollection.co.uk

    Eribé Alpine sweater

    ERIBÉ ALPINE SWEATER gifts for her

    This Merino wool sweater has a relaxed fit and is available in up to 20 different colourways.
    £169
    Buy at eribe.com

    Tredstep Donatello II long leather riding boots 

    TREDSTEP DONATELLO II LONG LEATHER RIDING BOOTS gifts for her

    These elegant field boots have full leather lining and elastic closure at the top of the boot for a snug fit.
    £259
    Buy at tredstep.com

    Annabel Brocks Southwold Rainbow canvas tote 

    ANNABEL BROCKS SOUTHWOLD RAINBOW CANVAS TOTE gifts for her

    These fun totes fit all the essentials and 10% from every purchase goes to NHS Charities Together.
    £175
    Buy at annabelbrocks.com

    Ariat Ketley H2O boots 

    ARIAT KETLEY H2O BOOTS gifts for her

    These boots provide performance and style for all of life’s adventures, and with a sleek silhouette they look great dressed up or down.
    £270
    Buy at ariat.com

    Gifts over £300

    Eton Taylor Toscana Shearling reversible gilet 

    ETON TAYLOR TOSCANA SHEARLING REVERSIBLE GILET gifts for her

    Handcrafted from sustainable hides, this is the perfect alternative to a jacket, with a tailored fit.
    £370
    Buy at etontaylor.co.uk

    Fairfax & Favor Amira heeled boots 

    FAIRFAX & FAVOR HEELED AMIRA BOOTS gifts for her

    These stunning occasion boots are guaranteed to turn heads and are tastefully finished with an interchangeable tassel.
    £425
    Buy at fairfaxandfavor.com

    Jackets By Torty show jacket 

    JACKETS BY TORTY SHOW JACKET gifts for her

    Waterproof and breathable show jacket that is hand-crafted by British tailors.
    From £370
    Buy at jacketsbytorty.co.uk

    Childeric personalised saddle  

    CHILDERIC PERSONALISED SADDLE gifts for her

    Add a touch of sparkle to her tack room with this bespoke saddle to which you can add sparkles or a splash of colour.
    From £4,180
    More info at childericsaddles.co.uk

    Equi-Trek Endeavour 

    EQUI-TREK ENDEAVOUR gifts for her

    She’s never going to turn down this practical 7.5t horsebox with a 2,750kg carrying capacity, which gives her the ability to legally carry up to three horses or four ponies.
    From £82,800
    More info at equi-trek.com

