31 Christmas gift ideas for horsey ladies across all budgets

If you’re looking for horse gifts for women but are at a loss of what to buy the special horsey lady in your life, here are some great ideas…

Gifts for horsey women under £50

Marieli equestrian diary

This diary allows the rider to keep a record of everything from their horse’s competition results to his weight. Available in three colours.

£18

Buy at marieliequestrian.com

Hayfield Englad feather brooch

Choose from a wide range of game bird feather pins that can be worn as a brooch or pinned to their favourite fedora.

From £20

Buy at hayfieldengland.com

Olive & Berry tweed welly warmer socks

With a comfy fleece lining and a fashionable tweed top, these warmers are perfect to keep their feet toasty war.

£25

Buy at oliveandberry.co.uk

Eliza T bangle

This hand-stamped stainless steel cuff-style bangle comes with a cute printed gift pouch.

£26.99

Buy at elizat.co.uk

Horse & Hound subscription

Every equestrian needs their weekly copy of Horse & Hound. Enjoy great savings on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.

From £19.49

Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

Ancora Equestrian technical base layer

A must-have in all equestrian wardrobes, these flattering base layers have a fleece lining and breathable sides, providing the ultimate comfort.

£28.50

Buy at ancoraequestrian.co.uk

Finlows snaffle scarf bit



This handmade snaffle scarf bit is the perfect accompaniment to any silk scarf and is available in a brass and silver finish.

£40

Buy at finlows.com

Roeckl Malta winter gloves

These gloves offer superb tactility and grip, and have a warm and technical lining to ensure the rider’s hands are kept at just the right temperature.

£43.50

Buy at horze.co.uk

More info at roeckl.de

Salthouse England Serafina clutch bag

For the rare times they ditch their yard clothes, this clutch is perfect to finish an outfit. Free personalisation available.

£45

Buy at salthouseengland.co.uk

Gifts for horsey women from £50–150

Talolo ankle cowboy boot wellies

A fun pair of wellies made from biodegradable and sustainably sourced rubber to brighten up a rainy day.

£59

Buy at taloloboots.com

Hicks & Brown Brantham fedora

These entry-level fedoras are finished with a faux leather band, and a collection of simple yet striking feathers.

£59

Buy at hicksandbrown.com

Tom Lane wool throw

These British wool throws will look the part in anyone’s front room and everyone will appreciate getting cosy this Christmas.

£65

Buy at tomlane.co

BR Sigma microfibre glitter riding helmet

Ensure she sparkles in the ring during next year’s competition season with this sophisticated helmet.

£77.95

More info and stockists at br.nl/en

*NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*

Acai thermal skinny outdoor trousers

A perfect choice for those whose outdoor adventures end in a cosy country pub.

From £79

Buy at acaioutdoorwear.com

The Silver Stable bangle

Something simple with an equestrian twist – choose between a stirrup or horseshoe charm, and add a personalised disc with initials.

From £100

Buy at thesilverstable.co.uk

Georgian Dollar Tita equestrian jeans

These versatile jeans can be worn hacking out, but are also smart enough to wear out and about.

£92

Buy at georgiandollar.co.uk

Natilly fleece gilet

Made from recycled plastic bottles, these Polartec fleece gilets have a fun and bright trim.

£120

Buy at nattily.co.uk

Champion Air-Tech Deluxe helmet

This adjustable riding helmet is a stylish way to gift something really useful this Christmas.

From £137.50

More info and stockists at championhats.co.uk

*NB: H&H recommends that all riding hats are fitted by a trained hat fitter.*

Holland Cooper Coach jacket

This warm and stylish jacket is great for riding in or layering under a heavier coat.

£149

Buy at hollandcooper.com

Nutty Heifer paw print necklace

Get her favourite pet’s paw print replicated in a piece of fine silver jewellery.

From £55

Buy at nuttyheifer.co.uk

LeMieux Loire three-quarter coat

This versatile tailored coat brings together function and style to beat the chill this winter.

£149.95

Buy at lemieuxproducts.com

Horse gifts for women from £150–300

HiHo Silver cherry roller snaffle bangle

Available with a range of central beads, this bangle is ideal for those who love adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit.

£155

Buy at hihosilver.co.uk

Mark Todd Masterton boots

Elegant, practical and fully waterproof, these boots feature a removable and changeable tassel.

£219.98

Buy at marktoddcollection.co.uk

Eribé Alpine sweater

This Merino wool sweater has a relaxed fit and is available in up to 20 different colourways.

£169

Buy at eribe.com

Tredstep Donatello II long leather riding boots

These elegant field boots have full leather lining and elastic closure at the top of the boot for a snug fit.

£259

Buy at tredstep.com

Annabel Brocks Southwold Rainbow canvas tote

These fun totes fit all the essentials and 10% from every purchase goes to NHS Charities Together.

£175

Buy at annabelbrocks.com

Ariat Ketley H2O boots

These boots provide performance and style for all of life’s adventures, and with a sleek silhouette they look great dressed up or down.

£270

Buy at ariat.com

Gifts over £300

Eton Taylor Toscana Shearling reversible gilet

Handcrafted from sustainable hides, this is the perfect alternative to a jacket, with a tailored fit.

£370

Buy at etontaylor.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor Amira heeled boots

These stunning occasion boots are guaranteed to turn heads and are tastefully finished with an interchangeable tassel.

£425

Buy at fairfaxandfavor.com

Jackets By Torty show jacket

Waterproof and breathable show jacket that is hand-crafted by British tailors.

From £370

Buy at jacketsbytorty.co.uk

Childeric personalised saddle

Add a touch of sparkle to her tack room with this bespoke saddle to which you can add sparkles or a splash of colour.

From £4,180

More info at childericsaddles.co.uk

Equi-Trek Endeavour

She’s never going to turn down this practical 7.5t horsebox with a 2,750kg carrying capacity, which gives her the ability to legally carry up to three horses or four ponies.

From £82,800

More info at equi-trek.com

