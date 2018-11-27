Why not support a worthy cause this year by picking from our selection of horse charity Christmas cards?
World Horse Welfare
Title: Ponies in the Snow
Price: £3.95 plus £2.95 p&p
Telephone number: 01953 497239
Website: www.worldhorsewelfare.org
Countryside Alliance
Title: Duties Done
Price: £6.99 plus £2 p&p
Telephone number: 0370 270 9011
Website: www.countryside-alliance.org
HEROS
Title: Racing legends — designed by AP McCoy and Lester Piggot
Price: £5 plus p&p
Telephone number: 01488 638820
Website: www.heroscharity.org
Hunt Staff Benefit Society
Title: Devotion by Jo Stockdale
Price: £6.50 plus £2.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01285 653001
Email address: www.hsbs.org.uk
The Injured Jockeys Fund
Title: Silent Footfall by Daniel Crane
Price: £7.50 plus £4.95 p&p
Telephone number: 08080 453453
Website: www.ijf.org.uk
Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund
Title: Rocking Horse by Jane Davies
Price: £6.50 inc p&p
Telephone number: 07710 788364
Website: www.mdirf.co.uk
The Horse Trust
Title: Commando Christmas Card
Price: £5 plus £3.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01494 488464
Website: www.horsetrust.org.uk
Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust
Title: Christmas Eve
Price: £11.50 incl p&p
Telephone number: 020 8333 1411
Website: www.thevoiceofracing.com
Riding for the Disabled Association
Title: Over the gate
Price: £4.50 plus £1.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01789 777975
Website: www.rdashop.org.uk
Redwings
Title: Christmas Friends
Price: £4.00 plus £3.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01508 481000
Website: www.redwings.org.uk
SPANA
Title: Donkeys at the Fence
Price: £4.50 plus £3.95 p&p
Telephone number: 020 7831 3999
Website: happyhooves.org
The Bob Champion Cancer Trust
Title: Away We Go by Ali Stearn
Price: £8 incl p&p
Telephone number: 020 7924 3553
Website: www.bobchampion.org.uk
Equine Grass Sickness Fund
Title: Shetland Flurries
Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p
Telephone number: 0131 445 6257
Website: www.grasssickness.org.uk
The Racehorse Sanctuary and Rehoming Centre
Title: Content one and all
Price: £10.50 inc p&p
Telephone number: 07712 346604
Website: www.racehorsesanctuary.org
Spinal Injuries Association
Title: Christmas Day Canter at Caswell Bay
Price: £3.50 plus £1.95 p&p
Telephone number: 0800 980 0501
Website: www.spinal.co.uk
Willberry Wonder Pony
Title: While Shepherds Clipped Fetlocks By Night
Price: £3.00 plus £2.00 p&p
Website: www.willberrywonderpony.org
Brooke
Title: Galloping horse in the snow
Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p
Telephone number: 020 7470 9390
Website: www.thebrookeshop.org
Blue Cross
Title: The Hitchhiker
Price: £5.99 plus £4.99 p&p
Telephone number: 08449 220100
Website: www.bluecross-shop.co.uk
Ride High
Title: Golden Spirit
Price: £6 plus p&p
Telephone number: 01908 696169
Website: www.ridehigh.org
NOTE: Some cards may be part of multipacks with different designs included. All prices are per pack of 10.
