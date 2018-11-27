Why not support a worthy cause this year by picking from our selection of horse charity Christmas cards?

World Horse Welfare

Title: Ponies in the Snow

Price: £3.95 plus £2.95 p&p

Telephone number: 01953 497239

Website: www.worldhorsewelfare.org

Countryside Alliance

Title: Duties Done

Price: £6.99 plus £2 p&p

Telephone number: 0370 270 9011

Website: www.countryside-alliance.org

HEROS

Title: Racing legends — designed by AP McCoy and Lester Piggot

Price: £5 plus p&p

Telephone number: 01488 638820

Website: www.heroscharity.org

Hunt Staff Benefit Society

Title: Devotion by Jo Stockdale

Price: £6.50 plus £2.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01285 653001

Email address: www.hsbs.org.uk

The Injured Jockeys Fund

Title: Silent Footfall by Daniel Crane

Price: £7.50 plus £4.95 p&p

Telephone number: 08080 453453

Website: www.ijf.org.uk

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

Title: Rocking Horse by Jane Davies

Price: £6.50 inc p&p

Telephone number: 07710 788364

Website: www.mdirf.co.uk

The Horse Trust

Title: Commando Christmas Card

Price: £5 plus £3.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01494 488464

Website: www.horsetrust.org.uk

Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust

Title: Christmas Eve

Price: £11.50 incl p&p

Telephone number: 020 8333 1411

Website: www.thevoiceofracing.com

Riding for the Disabled Association

Title: Over the gate

Price: £4.50 plus £1.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01789 777975

Website: www.rdashop.org.uk

Redwings

Title: Christmas Friends

Price: £4.00 plus £3.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01508 481000

Website: www.redwings.org.uk

SPANA

Title: Donkeys at the Fence

Price: £4.50 plus £3.95 p&p

Telephone number: 020 7831 3999

Website: happyhooves.org

The Bob Champion Cancer Trust

Title: Away We Go by Ali Stearn

Price: £8 incl p&p

Telephone number: 020 7924 3553

Website: www.bobchampion.org.uk

Equine Grass Sickness Fund

Title: Shetland Flurries

Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p

Telephone number: 0131 445 6257

Website: www.grasssickness.org.uk

The Racehorse Sanctuary and Rehoming Centre

Title: Content one and all

Price: £10.50 inc p&p

Telephone number: 07712 346604

Website: www.racehorsesanctuary.org

Spinal Injuries Association

Title: Christmas Day Canter at Caswell Bay

Price: £3.50 plus £1.95 p&p

Telephone number: 0800 980 0501

Website: www.spinal.co.uk

Willberry Wonder Pony

Title: While Shepherds Clipped Fetlocks By Night

Price: £3.00 plus £2.00 p&p

Website: www.willberrywonderpony.org

Brooke

Title: Galloping horse in the snow

Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p

Telephone number: 020 7470 9390

Website: www.thebrookeshop.org

Blue Cross

Title: The Hitchhiker

Price: £5.99 plus £4.99 p&p

Telephone number: 08449 220100

Website: www.bluecross-shop.co.uk

Ride High

Title: Golden Spirit

Price: £6 plus p&p

Telephone number: 01908 696169

Website: www.ridehigh.org

NOTE: Some cards may be part of multipacks with different designs included. All prices are per pack of 10.

