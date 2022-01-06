



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Toggi Winter Flexi women’s fleece-lined breeches Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 8/10 Pros Good fit for my body shape

Comfortable and warm

Useful zip pocket Cons Silicon grip full seat is slightly restrictive Manufacturer: Toggi Price as reviewed: £79.00

My first impression is that these winter breeches look smart and have some useful features such as the belt loops and zip pocket on the side. I like the purple contrast piping across the back and on the stitching of the belt loops. In some lights the breeches look deep navy rather than black, but they are flattering either way.

On first wear I found these Toggi breeches to be a good fit around the hips, bottom and thighs for my body shape, although slightly generous around the calves and ankles. The material is a fairly lightweight cloth that has a cosy and comfortable brushed inner and is nicely supportive. The material around the ankles is very soft and stretchy.

The zip pocket is big enough for my phone, and thanks to the zip there were no concerns about it falling out. However, when I was crouching down to fit my horse’s brushing boots, the phone did dig in prompting me to put it in my coat pocket instead.

Personally I’m not a massive fan of silicon grip full seats as I prefer to have a little more freedom in the saddle. I find the seat pattern of this pair fractionally less grippy than some other brands, but I still feel slightly restricted in rising trot.

These breeches are comfortable to wear in milder winter temperatures (up to 10°C) as well as on cooler days. If I was hacking out on sub-zero days, I think I would add a pair of thermal under breeches or over trousers, but on most UK winter days these breeches keep me at a comfortable temperature.

These breeches have washed well in my machine at 30°C as per the washing instructions.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a smart and comfortable pair of breeches that are suitable for most winter leisure riding and schooling.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these breeches?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She exercises her six-year-old Irish Sport Horse every morning before work, come rain or shine throughout the winter. They are currently following a careful rehab plan, which involves ridden schooling, work in-hand and hacking to help build strength so the clothes Carol tests will have been put through a thorough workout both in the saddle and around the yard.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.