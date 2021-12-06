Equetech H2O Winter Grip Breeches: first look review





Equetech H20 Winter Grip breeches Score 7/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 6/10

Performance: 7/10 Pros Suit curvy body shape

Good size thigh pockets suitable for mobile phones

Warm with high waist

Sticky seat Cons Not ideal for straighter body shape

Sticky seat! Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £94.95

Equetech H20 Winter Grip breeches: first look

On first glance some of the design elements of these winter breeches really appealed to me, including the high waist with double front fastening and the two deep pockets on the upper thigh, which reminded me of the useful phone pockets found in many summer riding leggings. The material felt robust and like it would repel dirt easily as it was quite slippy to the touch, while the lining is a soft fleecy material that I expected to be warm. Bearing in mind the slippy feel of the outer material, I was pleased to see they had a full grip seat with hatched pattern of small silicon ovals to help with security in the saddle. Belt loops around the waist and lycra inserts at the ankles complete the product.

Once on, I found the high waist to be slightly on the tight side, while the rest of the breeches were more generous, verging on slightly baggy. I am of slim build (UK size eight) with a fairly straight up and down figure. I normally wear 24in waist breeches and had received the XS size for testing. I expect I would have found the small (S) size more comfortable around the waist, but as the XS were already a bit baggy elsewhere, I think the cut of these breeches is just not ideal for my fairly straight shape and would fit a body shape with more difference between the waist and hips better.

On wearing around the stable yard, the breeches were comfortable and one of the warmest winter breeches I have worn, with a supportive feeling to my lower back. The nice deep pockets have plenty of room for my mobile phone without any concerns about it popping out accidentally.

In the saddle I found the grip seat almost too sticky at first as I felt it wanted to remain in the saddle when I was in rising trot, which pulled the slightly loose material around underneath my seat. However, this grip proved invaluable while dealing with my horse’s spooking out hacking when pheasants exploded out of the grass beneath his feet so there are pros and cons to that!

The breeches have washed well on the first occasion, looking like new when they come out of machine and drying fairly quickly.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – warm and comfortable both in the saddle and around the yard, but better suited to a slightly more curvaceous body shape than my own.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these breeches?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She exercises her six-year-old Irish Sport Horse every morning before work, come rain or shine throughout the winter. They are currently following a careful rehab plan, which involves ridden schooling, work in-hand and hacking to help build strength so the clothes Carol tests will have been put through a thorough workout both in the saddle and around the yard.

