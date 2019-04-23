The popularity of leggings and riding tights has been on the rise in recent years due to the comfort they offer in and out of the saddle. The best summer riding leggings are lightweight and breathable to help keep you cool and allow you to move freely. Particular style variations come down to personal preferences so, before you purchase, consider whether you’d prefer a thicker higher waistband or not, and if you’d like added grip with a full-seat or knee-patch style. Choosing a lighter colour should help to keep you that bit cooler in the heat. Finally, you need to find a pair that will stand up to daily wear because, if you’ve chosen the perfect style, you won’t want to wear anything else in the saddle this summer.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best summer leggings 2019

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £39.99

“They wore really well in and out of the saddle, plus they kept me very cool on very hot summer days. They have remained in good condition, even when worn all day every day and after multiple washes.”

10/10

Read full review >>

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £35

“I found them very breathable and cool to wear around the yard and riding in. I also felt that I that could wear them in the supermarket and for exercising outside a horsey environment.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £129.95

“These leggings looked really smart and were excellent overall, but are expensive. They washed well, stood up to hard work, were very comfortable and cool to wear.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £60

“These proved to be really lightweight, comfortable and cool during heat. Although there are a lot of obvious seams, they didn’t affect me while in the saddle and the material around the knee gave me good grip.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £119

“These leggings were really comfortable to wear and have stood up to hard work. They are on the pricer side of those in the group test. There are no pockets, which was a shame as I couldn’t put my phone anywhere when riding in T-shirt.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £45

“I really liked the colour, but I found the placement of the stitching rather uncomfortable while riding and the waistband was a bit too big. The material was stretchy and I found them flattering to wear out of the saddle.”

5/10

Read full review >>

RRP £59.99

“These leggings did keep me cool, were initially comfortable to wear and fitted well, but they weren’t very hard wearing. The elastic inside the waist became twisted making them uncomfortable.”

5/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

The summer leggings in this group test were trialled by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. A regular on the eventing circuit, Lisa has been working in the equine industry for more than 25 years. A BHSII and former Pony Club examiner, she has spend many years backing, competing and working with all types of horses, from fun ponies to top level competition horses.

