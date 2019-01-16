Welcome to our group test of lightweight summer riding leggings. All of the leggings in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The flattering SXC Sport Leggings have a comfortable wide waistband, are made from four way stretch technical fabric, and have side pockets to fit the largest phones, making them ideal for summer hacking. The colour details feature on top of the pocket with pipping detail across the waistband with the contrast also showing on the lycra sock. These leggings have a silicone knee to provide ultimate grip in the saddle with the Super X Country signature logo on the front and the back waistband. NB: If you are in between sizes, go down one size. They are very stretchy if you like a snug fit.

First impressions

These leggings looked really comfortable and I thought the design looked really smart.

Overview of performance

They wore really well in and out of the saddle, plus they kept me very cool during the very hot summer. They have remained in good condition even when worn all day every day and after multiple washes.

Likes and dislikes

I like the colour and the fit. The pocket was in a good place, plus I like how they stretch and move with your body.