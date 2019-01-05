The best ladies’ gilets for horse riding need to be worn both while in the saddle and when busy around the yard, keeping the individual warm in all weathers. If they are also suitable to be worn with jeans away from the stables, that is an added bonus. There are a range of different styles available from traditional quilted waistcoat through to more heavily padded styles with funnel collars designed to keep the wind off the individual’s neck. Two-way zips and good size secure pockets are useful features to look out for.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The country boots in this group test were trialled by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. A regular on the eventing circuit, Lisa has been working in the equine industry for more than 25 years. A BHSII and former pony club examiner, she has spend many years backing, competing and working with all types of horses from fun ponies to top level competition horses.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best ladies’ gilets for riding 2018

* BEST IN TEST & BEST VALUE*

RRP: £69.99

“I found the Carmen gilet very comfortable to wear on and off the horse and it kept me very warm. I was also a fan of useful zipped pockets, which kept my essentials securely stowed while I was busy around the yard and while riding. I really like how well this gilet fits, plus how smart and fashionable it is. It is good value, while being smart and fashionable. A great choice!”

Score: 10/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £129

“This gilet was really smart and I liked the colour. It kept me warm and dry in light showers and was really easy to wash. The large pockets were good, plus the zip worked well and did not get stuck like some others. It is a great gilet, although it is on the pricier side compared to the others in the group test.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £78.50

“This jacket is brilliant! It felt good to wear and looked smart. I wear it all the time as it is great on and off a horse so I can easily wear it with jeans or jods. I love the Pelham bit detail and the snaffle-shaped pull on the zip. This is a great choice for a casual rider who is looking for a gilet to wear away from the stables as well while riding.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £75

“I really like the style and shape of this gilet. I loved the colour – purple is a favourite and I thought the orange features worked really well. It was a nice top layer to wear on an autumnal or spring day, but also worked well as an extra layer underneath on colder days.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £42

“This gilet is designed to really stand out compared to the others in the group test and looked like it would be stylish while improving your visibility when on the roads. I really like how comfortable, soft and practical this gilet is, but I would have liked slightly bigger pockets to put my phone in while out hacking.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: €110

“I like how well this gilet worked as a top layer as it was water repellent and kept me warm. It also worked really well as an under layer when the weather was colder because it was breathable and cosy. Best of both worlds! While I loved the style and fit, and thought the colour was nice, it is quite plain and could have had some more coloured design features to make it stand out more.”

Score: 9/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £89.95

“This gilet is quite plain and simple but it proved really warm, practical and comfortable to wear under any jacket, making it a great choice for winter wear. I really like its pack away bag, which makes this a great item to keep in car for when cold weather catches you out. It is a really useful and versatile garment for anyone’s wardrobe.”

Score: 8/10

Read the full review >>

RRP: £45

“I found this well padded jacket really warm and very comfortable to wear on yard and while riding, but the cut across the shoulders is quite unusual and may not suit everyone.”

Score: 7/10

Read the full review >>

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

