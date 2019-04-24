Stierna Nova Compression riding tights review

Stierna Nova Compression riding tights Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Stierna Price as reviewed: £119

Official description

The Stierna Nova Compression riding tights are lightweight with compression attributes to provide the perfect balance between compression, movability and moisture transportation. They feature silicone print at knees for perfect grip and have ergonomically cut lines with chafe-free seams.

First impressions

I loved the design of these leggings and liked how they well they fitted.

Overview of performance

These leggings were really comfortable to wear and have stood up to hard work. The pocket was quite discreet so tricky to find, but it turned out to be quite handy.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the fit, design and how comfy there were. However, they are black, which does make them slightly hotter.