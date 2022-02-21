



LeMieux DryTex Breeches Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Comfortable

Nice amount of grip on the seat

Warm

Water resistant

Good size pockets Cons Slightly generous sizing around the hips Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £99.95

LeMieux DryTex breeches

My first impressions of the LeMieux DryTex winter breeches were good. I liked the carbon grey colour, they have a good size waistband with robust belt loops, generous sized front pockets and the branding is subtle, which appealed to me. The material felt robust and like it would repel dirt easily, while the lining is a soft fleecy material that I expected to be warm. They have a full seat of stylish diagonal silicon dashes ovals to help with security in the saddle and stretchy inserts at the ankles.

Once on, I found the size eight to be a comfortably snug fit around my waist – I did not need to wear a belt to hold them up, but they weren’t uncomfortably tight either. The fit around my hips was slightly generous, which made them look less flattering from the front when in the saddle than the Toggi Winter Flexi women’s fleece-lined breeches. But they do not show a VPL and were very comfortable to wear for all types of riding, when doing jobs around the yard and also sitting in the car driving to and fro, which is when I’ve found the Toggi pair are a little tight on the waist. The fit around my legs was good, including the stretchy sections around my lower calf. Overall, they fitted my shape better than the Equetech H2O winter breeches.

They are warmer than the Toggi Winter Flexi breeches, which are currently my go-to choice on milder winter days. They also have excellent water-repellent properties. I have not had wet legs while wearing them, and while I haven’t tested them in the saddle during heavy rain, I’ve stayed warm and dry on cold days and during light rain showers. The silicon seat offers an ideal level of resistance in the saddle, providing grip when needed but without making me feel restricted.

The breeches have washed well, looking like new when they come out of machine and dry reasonably quickly.

Verdict

Of the three winter breeches I have tested so far, these are my favourites. They are warm and comfortable for all situations and the level of grip provided by the silicon seat is the best I’ve experienced, providing grip without restriction.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

Who tested these breeches?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She exercises her six-year-old Irish Sport Horse every morning before work, come rain or shine throughout the winter. They are currently following a careful rehab plan, which involves ridden schooling, work in-hand and hacking to help build strength so the clothes Carol tests will have been put through a thorough workout both in the saddle and around the yard.

