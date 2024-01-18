{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for dog lovers you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of presents that might make for a heart-warming birthday surprise, something to get you out of the “dog house” or make for a little treat just because you can.

    Of course, you could opt to buy your dog lover something practical, such as one of the best waterproof dog coats, but they treat their pooch all the time – and now it’s their turn to be treated.

    Top gifts for dog lovers

    Personalised Dog And Owner Portrait

    You can personalise every part of this image – and even choose from more than 450 hair styles and colours – to make it the perfect personalised gift for a dog lover.

    In the UK? View now at etsy.com
    In the US? View now at etsy.com

    Dog-Friendly Weekends Book

    Give the gift of inspiration to your favourite dog lover. This book contains 50 ideas for holidays in Britain for you and your dog.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, waterstones.com or oliverbonas.com

    Dog Treat Selfie Clip

    Dog Treat Selfie Clip

    The gift they never knew they needed – help your friend take the best pictures of their pup to up their Instagram game.

    In the UK? View now at johnlewis.com, amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    “Dogs Make Me Happy” Candle

    Not a truer word has been spoken by many a dog lover.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

    Paw Print Kit And Frame

    This kit provides everything you need to create a framed paw print memory.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    Dog Wine Glass Charms

    If you know a dog lover that loves to host, these wine glass charms sit on wine glass stems so you know whose are whose.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
    In the US? Check Amazon

    East of India Mini Matchbox Paw Print Heart

    Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that mean the most.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, etsy.com or notonthehighstreet.com
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    Dog Ring Holder

    This fun dish holds rings, earrings, fake eyelashes and hair clips.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    personalised dog portrait gift

    Personalised Dog Portrait

    Available in a wide range of sizes, this digitalised portrait is a nice way to celebrate someone’s four-legged friend.

    In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    Dog cake mix in a bottle gift

    Doggy Baking Co Cake Mix

    This gift is for a dog lover to share with their dog.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com

    Pack of dog cards gift

    Ridley’s Dog Playing Cards

    Everyone can make use of a pack of cards at some point, so why not make them doggy ones.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    Dog socks

    Cute Dog Socks

    If you know someone who loves cute socks and dogs, these are the perfect gift.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
    In the US? View now at amazon.com

    Dog Christmas Tree Decoration gift

    Dog Christmas Tree Decoration

    This gift will bring the recipient joy every year at Christmas – or all year round if they hang it on a cupboard door handle.

    In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com
    In the US? View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    H&H senior content editor: e-commerce and products
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget. Georgia has a first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.
