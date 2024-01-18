



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for dog lovers you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of presents that might make for a heart-warming birthday surprise, something to get you out of the “dog house” or make for a little treat just because you can.

Of course, you could opt to buy your dog lover something practical, such as one of the best waterproof dog coats, but they treat their pooch all the time – and now it’s their turn to be treated.

Top gifts for dog lovers

Personalised Dog And Owner Portrait

You can personalise every part of this image – and even choose from more than 450 hair styles and colours – to make it the perfect personalised gift for a dog lover.

In the UK? View now at etsy.com

In the US? View now at etsy.com



Dog-Friendly Weekends Book

Give the gift of inspiration to your favourite dog lover. This book contains 50 ideas for holidays in Britain for you and your dog.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, waterstones.com or oliverbonas.com

Dog Treat Selfie Clip

The gift they never knew they needed – help your friend take the best pictures of their pup to up their Instagram game.

In the UK? View now at johnlewis.com, amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

“Dogs Make Me Happy” Candle

Not a truer word has been spoken by many a dog lover.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Paw Print Kit And Frame

This kit provides everything you need to create a framed paw print memory.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Dog Wine Glass Charms

If you know a dog lover that loves to host, these wine glass charms sit on wine glass stems so you know whose are whose.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? Check Amazon

East of India Mini Matchbox Paw Print Heart

Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that mean the most.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, etsy.com or notonthehighstreet.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Dog Ring Holder

This fun dish holds rings, earrings, fake eyelashes and hair clips.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Personalised Dog Portrait

Available in a wide range of sizes, this digitalised portrait is a nice way to celebrate someone’s four-legged friend.

In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Doggy Baking Co Cake Mix

This gift is for a dog lover to share with their dog.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com

Ridley’s Dog Playing Cards

Everyone can make use of a pack of cards at some point, so why not make them doggy ones.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Cute Dog Socks

If you know someone who loves cute socks and dogs, these are the perfect gift.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Dog Christmas Tree Decoration

This gift will bring the recipient joy every year at Christmas – or all year round if they hang it on a cupboard door handle.

In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com

In the US? View now at notonthehighstreet.com



You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.