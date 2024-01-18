If you’re looking for the perfect gifts for dog lovers you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of presents that might make for a heart-warming birthday surprise, something to get you out of the “dog house” or make for a little treat just because you can.
Of course, you could opt to buy your dog lover something practical, such as one of the best waterproof dog coats, but they treat their pooch all the time – and now it’s their turn to be treated.
Top gifts for dog lovers
Personalised Dog And Owner Portrait
You can personalise every part of this image – and even choose from more than 450 hair styles and colours – to make it the perfect personalised gift for a dog lover.
In the UK? View now at etsy.com
In the US? View now at etsy.com
Dog-Friendly Weekends Book
Give the gift of inspiration to your favourite dog lover. This book contains 50 ideas for holidays in Britain for you and your dog.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, waterstones.com or oliverbonas.com
Dog Treat Selfie Clip
The gift they never knew they needed – help your friend take the best pictures of their pup to up their Instagram game.
In the UK? View now at johnlewis.com, amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com
In the US? View now at amazon.com
“Dogs Make Me Happy” Candle
Not a truer word has been spoken by many a dog lover.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
Paw Print Kit And Frame
This kit provides everything you need to create a framed paw print memory.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Dog Wine Glass Charms
If you know a dog lover that loves to host, these wine glass charms sit on wine glass stems so you know whose are whose.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? Check Amazon
East of India Mini Matchbox Paw Print Heart
Sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that mean the most.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, etsy.com or notonthehighstreet.com
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Dog Ring Holder
This fun dish holds rings, earrings, fake eyelashes and hair clips.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Personalised Dog Portrait
Available in a wide range of sizes, this digitalised portrait is a nice way to celebrate someone’s four-legged friend.
In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Doggy Baking Co Cake Mix
This gift is for a dog lover to share with their dog.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or oliverbonas.com
Ridley’s Dog Playing Cards
Everyone can make use of a pack of cards at some point, so why not make them doggy ones.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Cute Dog Socks
If you know someone who loves cute socks and dogs, these are the perfect gift.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
In the US? View now at amazon.com
Dog Christmas Tree Decoration
This gift will bring the recipient joy every year at Christmas – or all year round if they hang it on a cupboard door handle.
In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com
In the US? View now at notonthehighstreet.com
