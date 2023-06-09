



Summer brings so many benefits for dog owners. Less mud, fewer layers to wrap up ourselves (and our dogs) against the elements, and longer days giving us more time to go for walks. But a heatwave brings uncomfortably high temperatures, and anyway not all dogs enjoy the warmth. Some are bred to live in much chillier climes – for instance Huskies, who lie down on the snow like they’re on the hearth. As they cannot sweat, dogs pant and release heat through their noses and paw pads, so it’s really important not to let your dog overheat. At one extreme would be leaving your dog in the car on a warm day, but knowing how to keep your dog cool in summer goes much further than that.

Helen Masters is a fully qualified dog behaviourist, rehabilitator and trainer based in Kent, who has built up her knowledge and experience over the past 20 years. She agrees that different breeds cope differently with the heat.

“Some dogs do actually like to sunbathe, the Mastiffs and my old Rhodesian Ridgeback adored it,” she says. “They were supplied with plenty of shade and the large dog paddling pool was on hand for a drink and a dip.”

Breeds likely to suffer the most on hot days are the brachycephalic breeds, such as bulldogs, pugs, Pekingese – breeds with flat faces and small nostrils can have breathing problems on normal days, and therefore walking them in hot weather is a greater risk.

How to keep your dog cool in summer

Exercise

There are various aspects to a dog’s daily routine that could be impacted by hot weather. Walking is the obvious one, because exercise increases the body temperature, and it takes place outside under the sun. The phrase “mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun” is worth remembering – do not walk when the sun is high in the sky. Helen points out that the number of heatstroke cases in dogs recorded at her local vets during the 2022 heatwave was double the norm.

“No dog ever died from not missing a walk!” she says. “If it’s hot like that, either walk your dog at 5am or 9–10pm. Walking even in covered shade, like woodland, is infinitely cooler but still not advisable on hot days, not only for heatstroke and exhaustion, but any stagnant water will be brimming with harmful bacteria whether ingested or paddled in. The risk of bites and stings is also much higher.”

Helen recommends using a good horse fly repellent, as well as dog-friendly suncream, especially on dogs with short or white coats.

Take into account, too, the surface you will be walking on and use the “touch test”. Place the back of your hand or your inner wrist on the surface and imagine the effect it has on your dog’s paw pads. Concrete can feel like an oven on a hot day and lead to burns and blistering on the paws.

Playtime and wellbeing

Rather than sticking to the daily walk, you can play with your dog at home, and offer him mental enrichment. A puzzle toy or long-lasting dog chew may provide some stimulation and distraction if he’s used to going out at the same time every day – or perhaps you could teach him some tricks instead.

If you’re going to head out for a walk or even just for coping with the atmospheric heat in the home and garden, Helen recommends a dog cooling jacket, combined with cooling mats to absorb their body heat while they rest. Hosing your dog is another good way to cool him down quickly.

“For dogs that love water and a paddle, dog paddling pools that are now available are a godsend,” says Helen. “I often put balls or dog toys in there for them to splash about with. I find that dogs who hate water will still have fun with a bucket and toys dropped in.”

Another treat that will help lower the body temperature is home-made “doggy ice lollies”. Helen cautions: “Do not go overboard with too many frozen fruit and meat cubes as well as their normal food, as this can give them stomach-ache and diarrhoea.” You can also add ice cubes to their drinking water to prevent dehydration; dogs usually don’t like to drink warm water. For dogs fed a raw dog food, feeding it to them frozen acts like a cooling aid, while also providing enrichment as they have to work harder for their food. Little and often is key, as many dogs will lose their appetite in hot weather.

Fur coats

Although many dog owners feel they must remove a dog’s thick coat in summer by clipping, this is usually not advisable, according to Kate Ball of Doggie Styles Professional Grooming in Kent. Except for poodles and poodle-crosses who have combination coats, a dog’s undercoat is in fact useful during hot weather.

“The undercoat insulates the skin during winter, and in the summer it prevents them getting too hot by keeping cooler air close to the skin,” explains Helen. “Undercoat is thinner during the warmer months, trapping a layer of cool air close to insulate the dog against overheating and protecting against sunburn. Regular brushing with one of the best dog grooming brushes to remove dead undercoat and knots is all that is necessary – along with a good cool coat.”

Signs of heat stroke

If your dog is showing any of the following symptoms, you need to take him straight to the vet, and out of the heat. Use cool, rather than iced, water to cool your dog, as very cold water can constrict the blood vessels and impede the cooling procedure. Place cool, wet cloths around the feet and head, and offer the dog ice cubes to lick.

Body temperature above 40ºC.

Excessive panting, with dark or bright red tongue, sticky or dry tongue and gums, excessive drooling.

Staggering, stupor, and at worst seizures, disorientation, lethargy and anxiety.

Rapid heartbeat, wobbly legs, collapsing.

Stay safe, and enjoy the sunshine!

