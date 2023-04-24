



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Soaring temperatures can be tricky for dog owners. The furrier breeds such as mountain dogs, whose thick coats equip them so well during winter, can really struggle to keep cool in summertime. Dogs, of course, do not sweat to get rid of heat. They have alternative cooling mechanisms, such as panting and also their paw pads and noses release heat, but sometimes they need a helping hand. There are obvious steps dog owners can take, such as keeping the dog in the shade, providing plenty of fresh water, hosing him down or leaving out a paddling pool for dogs, but another handy option is a cooling mat.

Dog cooling mats do not require a power source; they typically contain a non-toxic gel that absorbs the heat from the dog’s body, helping to regulate their core temperature and ward off heat-related conditions such as heatstroke. If you have an older dog, he may benefit from an orthopaedic cooling mat.

Six of the best dog cooling mats

Pecute Dog Cooling Mat

Sizes: XS, S, M, L XL, XXL | Colours: Blue or grey | RRP: From £9.99 |

This cooling mat features an inner material of 100% non-toxic gel, safe for humans and pets. No need to freeze or chill the mat, as it works by absorbing your dog’s body heat to keep them from overheating in hot weather.

Made from high-quality 300D Oxford composite PVC material, which is 0.4mm thick and waterproof, scratch-resistant and durable. The edges of the mat are pressed twice with strong pressure ensuring the gel inside will not leak.

Easy to clean with a sponge.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Simply Natural Pet Cooling Mat

Size: 90x60cm | Colour: Blue | RRP: £21.99 |

This large mat can accommodate even big dogs needing to cool down. It has extra cooling gel, making the mat fuller and fluffier, for the benefit of joints – and providing five hours of continuous cooling. You can flip the mat for more cooling time.

It is constructed with 300D rip-resistant Oxford fabric and filled with non-toxic cooling gel. All the materials are pet-safe and designed to withstand heavy use by dogs of all sizes. It is waterproof, puncture-resistant, and crafted cruelty-free. Wipe clean.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

All For Paws Cooling Pad

Size: One size | Colours: Orange, kiwi or blue | RRP: From £15.99 |

This self-cooling pad is weight activated, meaning it activates as soon as your pet’s paws hit the mat and you don’t need to add water, freeze or chill. The inner material is 100% non-toxic, safe for humans and pets. It works by absorbing your dog’s body heat, and can reduce body temperature by up to 20%.

Made from waterproof PVC material.

To clean, just wipe with wet sponge.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Zenapoki Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colour: Blue/grey | RRP: From £25.99 |

A dog bed that has multiple benefits. It is made of orthopaedic memory foam to provide optimal therapeutic support and give your dog a soothing, relaxing sleep. It also contains a temperature-regulating gel developed with unique technology, which enables your dog to enjoy the mat without sweating or feeling cold.

Machine washable.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Petface Cooling Mat

Sizes: 40x50cm, 50x90cm | Colour: Spotty | RRP: From £8.94 |

This comfortable cooling gel mat gently brings down body temperature when the dog sits on it. No wires, no electricity and no freezing required. Simply chill the mat in your fridge to keep it cool. Made from PVC with gel sponge. Can be wiped clean.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

PawPride Polar Paws Ultra Chill Cooling Mat

Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colour: Blue | RRP: From £15.99 |

A comfy self-cooling dog mat which employs a pressure-activated gel technology cushion that cools and soothes your pet upon contact for up for four hours. It takes just 15–20min of non-use to cool down again.

No water, electricity or refrigeration required. It simply starts to work as soon as your pooch sits down. It is non-toxic and water-resistant, made from PVC foam and durable nylon.

Can help relieve muscle and joint pain for older dogs, thanks to the cool and soothing surface.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Hydrate and be healthy: best water fountains for dogs Sit back and watch your dog in action with an automatic ball throwing machine Best orthopaedic dog beds to ease stiffness and boost sleep No stress: the best dog calming treats *Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.