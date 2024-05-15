Horse & Hound; 16 May 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 16 May, enjoy our full Badminton Horse Trials report, with all the news from each phase, with expert commentary over 20+ pages. Read the next in our family ties series – this time with showing’s David Tatlow and Loraine and Alice Homer and the H&H interview is with Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle, who has enjoyed success all over the world. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on premature foals and the care and challenges that come with them. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Julie Templeton for eventing and showing fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read a feature about the life of a hunt enthusiast and artist, Raoul Millais.

To celebrate Badminton report week, we’re offering Horse & Hound readers the chance to win one of three £100 John Lewis egift cards. Enter now

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 May 2024

News

Eventing legend bows out at the top

Out-of-competition equine dope testing discussed

Questions over World Cup Final venue

Horse sport could lead the way in menopause research

Badminton report

Powell’s incredible victory and the end of a golden era: Summary of the 2024 showdown

Defending champion Ros Canter leads the field: Dressage

First-timer shines bright: Cross-country

All change at the top: Showjumping

Scores on the doors: The final leaderboard

Engineering student finds his gears: Grassroots

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Mark Phillips Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle

Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle All in a day’s work: Bootmaker Emma Batten

Bootmaker Emma Batten Family ties: Showing’s David Tatlow with Loraine and Alice Homer

Showing’s David Tatlow with Loraine and Alice Homer Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Premature foals: Their care and challenges

Features

Property: Homes with swimming pools

Homes with swimming pools Elite protection: A selection of the best fly sprays on the market

Reports

Eventing: Osberton and Brechin Castle

Dressage: All England Dressage Festival, Compiègne and more

All England Dressage Festival, Compiègne and more Showjumping: Dorset Showground and British Showjumping Area 30

Showing: Round-up of wins from the season so far

Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset and more

Hunting

Raoul Millais: Life of a hunt enthusiast and artist

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine