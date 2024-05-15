Horse & Hound; 16 May 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 16 May, enjoy our full Badminton Horse Trials report, with all the news from each phase, with expert commentary over 20+ pages. Read the next in our family ties series – this time with showing’s David Tatlow and Loraine and Alice Homer and the H&H interview is with Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle, who has enjoyed success all over the world. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on premature foals and the care and challenges that come with them. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Julie Templeton for eventing and showing fans, as well as dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read a feature about the life of a hunt enthusiast and artist, Raoul Millais.
To celebrate Badminton report week, we’re offering Horse & Hound readers the chance to win one of three £100 John Lewis egift cards. Enter now
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 May 2024
News
- Eventing legend bows out at the top
- Out-of-competition equine dope testing discussed
- Questions over World Cup Final venue
- Horse sport could lead the way in menopause research
Badminton report
- Powell’s incredible victory and the end of a golden era: Summary of the 2024 showdown
- Defending champion Ros Canter leads the field: Dressage
- First-timer shines bright: Cross-country
- All change at the top: Showjumping
- Scores on the doors: The final leaderboard
- Engineering student finds his gears: Grassroots
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle
- All in a day’s work: Bootmaker Emma Batten
- Family ties: Showing’s David Tatlow with Loraine and Alice Homer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Premature foals: Their care and challenges
Features
- Property: Homes with swimming pools
- Elite protection: A selection of the best fly sprays on the market
Reports
- Eventing: Osberton and Brechin Castle
- Dressage: All England Dressage Festival, Compiègne and more
- Showjumping: Dorset Showground and British Showjumping Area 30
- Showing: Round-up of wins from the season so far
- Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset and more
Hunting
Raoul Millais: Life of a hunt enthusiast and artist
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more