



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

We all feel better after a good night’s sleep. If you’ve ever slept on the floor, rickety camp bed or even kipped on a sofa, you’ll know the value of a proper mattress. And why should our dogs be any different?

There are some dogs that particularly need the benefits of a comfortable bed. Dogs that suffer from joint pain, such as arthritis or hip dysplasia, or show stiffness and slow movement after a night on their regular dog bed, may benefit from the therapeutic advantages that the best orthopaedic dog beds have to offer.

For this reason, they are often associated with senior dogs but it may also be worth it for younger dogs to give their joints the best possible rest, particularly if they are a breed predisposed to joint issues.

Best orthopaedic dog beds

K9 Pursuits Warming/Cooling Orthopaedic Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: Blue/pink | RRP: From £44.99 |

This reversible memory foam dog bed is designed to promote three benefits giving comfort to your dog. First, the core and base is high-density memory foam which provides comfort, relieves the pain of arthritis, joint and muscle stiffness. In addition, one side of the bed has a cooling gel-infused memory foam ideal for the warmer months, while the other side features a layer of memory foam covered in thick thermal fleece for the colder months.

The zipped cover is removable and machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Scruffs Hilton Memory Foam Mattress

Sizes: M or L | Colours: Burgundy, latte or chocolate | RRP: From £69.99 |

Designed for larger breeds that require more support for their joints, back or body. The beds are filled with crumb memory foam, consisting of dense particles that mould to the shape of the pet to achieve the ultimate level of support.

The cover is made from a hard-wearing top fabric with faux leather side walls, trimmed with contrasting piping.

An inner water-resistant liner helps protect the memory fill from water ingress and odour. The outer cover can be removed for machine-washing and has a non-slip base.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or dunelm.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

The Dog’s Bed Orthopaedic Heritage Collection

Sizes: S–XXL, with corner options in some sizes | Colours: Blue/red, grey linen, grey plush, grey/black or grey/blue, black fur, black plush, brown plush, grey fur, brown or dark grey/black | RRP: From £47.99 |

This is a therapeutic bed designed to provide relief and comfort to dogs with joint conditions such as hip and elbow dysplasia, arthritis, osteochondritis and more. It is also billed as a “prudent preventative measure for younger dogs of breeds predisposed to joint conditions”.

It has a waterproof protective inner and durable outer, with the mattress made of high-stability memory foam. The covers can be removed and machine-washed, and there is a waterproof mattress protector to catch any accidents.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Silentnight Orthopaedic Pet Bed

Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: Grey | RRP: From £48 |

Silentnight pet beds are created with the same technology used in the brand’s human products. Silentnight is the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years’ experience in offering sleeping solutions.

This orthopaedic pet bed is ideal for older dogs with arthritis or joint pain. The contoured foam layer helps to distribute weight evenly to reduce pressure points and soothe aches and pains for a relaxing and comfortable sleep. Covered in a durable outer fabric with a non-slip base, it has soft and cosy inner cushion to provide a lovely sleep environment for your pet. The high sides help to keep your pet cosy and secure, while the dropped front ensures easy access. The cover is removable and can be machine washed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.com, silentnight.co.uk, argos.co.uk, very.co.uk or next.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Luvly Pets Luxury Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colours: Beige, green, blue, burgundy, camo, dark grey, grey, pink, black, brown, red, turquoise, zebra or mustard | RRP: From £110.39 |

Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this chew-resistant bed is strong and durable, soft and breathable. The filling is shredded memory foam to offer joint and muscle relief, as well as premium fibre stuffed side bolsters to encourage a comfortable sleep.

The raised rim creates a sense of security, while also providing head support.

The cover is removable and machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or etsy.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Rosewood Faux Fur Orthopaedic Dog Rug

Size: One size (72x150cm) | Colours: Faux fur | RRP: £80 |

A comfortable faux fur orthopaedic dog rug mattress with anti-slip base. Made from a thick, high-quality outer material, and designed to provide support and relieve pressure points. Machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or very.co.uk



You may also enjoy reading…

Best dog beds for comfort, cosiness and style Best dog crates: a safe haven for the home and the car Best GPS trackers to keep tabs on your pooch Best dog coats for warmth, wet walks and drying off afterwards *January savings* 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.