If you’ve ever slept in a bed with your feet poking off the end of a mattress, or forced yourself to curl up on a little sofa because that’s your only option for a night’s kip, you’ll know how important it is to have sufficient bed space. Some dogs are sprawlers, others are happy to curl up in a tight ball, but whatever your dog’s sleeping preferences, his bed needs to be sufficiently large to enable him to stretch out if he wants to without discomfort. If you have one of the bigger dog breeds, you’ll need to find one of the best large dog beds to ensure he has appropriate rest.

A good king-sized bed will also provide support and comfort for dogs with joint problems or stiffness. At the same time, a dog’s bed is his home, and often they like a place to snuggle down in and feel safe – so something to give a sense of cosiness, such as bolstered sides, is often appreciated.

The best dog beds come in all shapes and sizes. Many dog beds come in a range of sizes, so you can simply select large or extra-large to ensure adequate room for his body and limbs. And then there’s the type: there are orthopaedic dog beds designed to alleviate joint pain, calming dog beds for anxious dogs, or tough dog beds for chewers. Not only that, but as a large bed takes up significant space in the home, you’ll probably want one that fits in with your decor – it’s like another piece of furniture.

Best large dog beds

The Dog’s Bed Orthopaedic Heritage Collection

Sizes: S–XXL, with corner options in some sizes | Colours: Blue/red, grey linen, grey plush, grey/black or grey/blue, black fur, black plush, brown plush, grey fur, brown or dark grey/black | RRP: Large sizes from £89.99 |

Coming in sizes up to XXL, this is an ideal choice for even the largest breeds. It is a therapeutic bed designed to provide relief and comfort to dogs with joint conditions, such as hip and elbow dysplasia, arthritis and osteochondritis. It is also billed as a “prudent preventative measure for younger dogs of breeds predisposed to joint conditions”.

It has a waterproof protective inner and durable outer, with the mattress made of high-stability memory foam. The covers can be removed and machine-washed, and there is a waterproof mattress protector to catch any accidents.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Maximum Pet Products Tough Dog Bed

Sizes: S–XXL | Colours: Black, blue, green, purple, brown orange or red | RRP: Large sizes from £49.95 |

Another bed with three large sizes including large, uber large and extra large, the flat shape of this bed means dog with long legs can sprawl to their heart’s content. These “tough chew” dog beds are as rugged as they come – designed for “the digger, the active, the working, the dirty and the wild dog”. Reminiscent of a gym mat, the tough, heavy-duty fabric is odour and dirt repellent, waterproof and wipe-clean. You can even wash major stains with a jet wash.

For dogs that love to chew anything in sight, this should deter them.

But despite the rugged outside, it has a soft/medium density comfy filling. It is anti-fungal, and the fabric prevents dust mites and other pets from settling.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Rucomfy Burrower Dog Bed

Sizes: M or L | Colours: Mustard, slate grey, platinum grey or teal | RRP: £64.99 for large |

Just because your dog is big, it doesn’t mean he won’t enjoy snuggling down for a cosy snooze. This bed is only available in medium and large sizes, being designed specifically for “large breeds that are known to burrow”. It suits burrowers, anxious dogs, or just any dogs that love to snuggled under a duvet and hide in a cosy place. Made of cosy jumbo cord for a stylish and comfy look.

The underside of the bed is made of a water-resistant fabric so you can flip the bed over when the dog comes home wet from a walk and then back to the cosy side up when he’s dried off. Machine-washable cover.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Joyelf Memory Foam Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colour: Grey | RRP: Large sizes from £57.99 |

Another dog bed majoring in the large sizes, with three options from large to XXL. The manufacturers claim it can easily hold 100lb-plus (45kg). The base is made from high-density memory foam for “the ultimate sleep experience”. The bolster is big and fluffy to offer protection for your dog’s neck, while the bottom has a non-slip rubber backing to prevent it sliding around.

And a little bonus treat in the form of a bone-shaped squeaky toy!

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Wainwright’s Self-Warming Large Mattress

Size: Large | Colour: Grey | RRP: £55 |

The shape of this large square mattress means your dog can stretch out any way he pleases. This dual-sided cushion includes a layer of reflective material designed to reflect your dog’s body heat to create a warmer environment and help your dog stay cosy and comfortable. During the warmer months, simply reverse the cushion so your dog can rest on the cooler side without the self-warming effect.

In the UK? View at petsathome.com

Mirkoo Calming Pet Bed

Sizes: L–XXXL | Colours: Black, brown, pink, grey, dark grey or khaki | RRP: From £27.99 |

Big dogs can be just as anxious and insecure as little ones – often more so! This doughnut-shaped design satisfies the nesting instinct of dogs who love to curl up, mimicking their mother’s fur and providing a calming, anxiety-reducing space. It can also offer joint and muscle pain relief and help pets to relax and sleep soundly.

It has a raised rim and super-soft filling with high-quality cosy material, which is durable, breathable and machine-washable.

Four sizes available from large upwards.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

