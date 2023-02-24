



Our own beds are a refuge, somewhere to rest, relax and feel safe. Without getting too anthropomorphic, a dog’s basket is also his haven. The best dog beds come in all shapes, sizes and designs. But for anxious pooches seeking solace, tracking down one of the best calming dog beds to give them comfort may help them cope with stressful situations, such as separation anxiety, the arrival of visitors or thunderstorms.

Calming dog beds tend to be soft with a plush filling, and typically designed in a circular doughnut shape with raised sides, or with an integral cover. While we cannot be sure that dogs, like humans, find comfort in soft, warm cosy surroundings, this does mimic what they would have experienced in their litter, cuddled up next to their mother and other pups. The concept of the round shape with bolstered sides is to give them a sense of protection. Make sure you position the bed in a peaceful warm place in the home, giving him his own den, as calm and privacy will help reduce anxiety.

An added benefit of a soft, calming dog bed is that it can give relief from joint pain if you don’t already have the benefit of one of the best orthopaedic dog beds.

Make sure their bed is in a private, calm and warm place so they can feel safe and comfortable in order to have a good night’s sleep. Dogs love having their own little private den, so this will really help reduce their anxiety.

Even the best calming dog beds may not “fix” your dog’s anxiety issues, so it’s worth seeking professional help if your pooch is showing signs of stress, such as panting, whining, hiding or appetite loss. But they may well provide a bit of relief and a refuge – and even for the most well-adjusted dog, they’re extremely comfortable for a good night’s sleep.

Best calming dog beds

Dream Paws Anxiety Reducing Plush Dog Bed

Sizes: Small or medium | Colours: Brown or pink | RRP: £25 |

This plush dog bed has been designed to help calm your pet – and even comes with a bonus teddy bear as a companion. Featuring high sides for security, this bed is super soft and comfortable, making a safe and cosy space for your furry friend. The long fur is designed to mimic the pup’s mother or litter mates, and can help to reduce stress and calm dogs with separation anxiety.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk, jollyes.co.uk or petsathome.com

The Dog’s Bed Sound Sleep Donut

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: Chocolate brown, biscuit beige, ice white, silver grey, steel grey or rose pink | RRP: From £31.99 |

Designed by global experts in sleep solutions for dogs, this plush round bed with 4cm vegan fur contours makes for deep and luxurious sleep. The fur is designed to replicated the warmth of the mother’s fur and being in a puppy pile, so this is especially suitable for puppies settling into their new home.

The manufacturer highlights the bed’s “unsurpassed comfort due to the unique dual-layer base mattress cushion design”. The top layer forms around the dog’s body, while the solid base pad supports the dog’s weight. The generously filled bolsters surround the dog to make them feel secure while providing a comfortable head rest.

This bed satisfies the nesting instinct of dogs who like to curl up while they sleep, with the high sides and fur “hugging” the dog’s body. This can help reduce feelings of vulnerability and anxiety by inducing a sense of security.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.co.uk

Y’ALL Calming Dog Bed

Sizes: S–L | Colour: Blue/grey/white | RRP: From £29.99 |

The Y’ALL raised dog bed offers both comfort and cosiness. The moon-shaped cushion has an exterior surface made from 100% linen, with an interior fake fur fabric and a cotton filling to ensure great fluffiness and comfort.

The shape is designed to “wrap your furry pet in a warm embrace that can help calm and relieve anguish and stress”. The manufacturer claims it also has an orthopaedic relief effect to alleviate muscle and joint pain.

It has an anti-slip base and removable cover, which can be machine-washed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk



Silentnight Calming Dog Bed

Sizes: S/M or M/L | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £35 |

This calming doughnut shape appeals to your dog’s natural nesting instinct and helps create a calming environment, reducing anxiety.

The premium materials are specifically designed to give your dog the same level of comfort as Silentnight’s top-quality beds and pillows, made for humans. It is filled with responsive fibres that support your pet while he snoozes.

It is machine-washable and finished with a non-slip base and covered in a super-soft plus fabric to provide the ultimate comfort.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, silentnight.co.uk, argos.co.uk or next.co.uk

Rucomfy Burrower Dog Bed

Sizes: M or L | Colours: Mustard, slate grey, platinum grey or teal | RRP: From £59.99 |

This bed is ideal for breeds that are known to burrow, anxious dogs, or just any dogs that love to snuggled under a duvet and hide in a cosy place. Made of cosy jumbo cord for a stylish and comfy look.

The underside of the bed is made of a water-resistant fabric so you can flip the bed over when the dog comes home wet from a walk and then back to the cosy side up when he’s dried off. Machine-washable cover.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Tofern Cave Bed

Size: Small | Colours: Blue dots, grey dots or pink dots | RRP: £29.99 |

Designed for small dogs under 5kg, this bed is made from quality microfibre fabric, fleece and high-density foam cotton padding. It is soft, warm, comfortable with a thick velvet cushion and igloo shape to give your pooch a sense of security. Cute dotty print to accessorise with your toy dog or puppy!

It is also suitable for other small pets, such as cats, rabbits, ferrets and hamsters.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

