All pets have their own personalities. Whether it’s down to nature or nurture, some dogs can be more anxious, sensitive or hyperactive than others. Some are prone to nervous barking, some cower at the sound of fireworks, some can’t cope with a trip to the vet, while others tremble at the sight of a visitor to the house. A recommended animal behaviourist should be able to advise on practical steps you can take to manage your dog’s anxiety, but there are also tried and trusted calming treatments geared at supporting your dog’s brain development which can help. The best calming supplements for dogs may take the form of tablets or liquid. You can also buy calming collars, calming beds and calming treats.

There are a huge number of calming aids on the market – and bear in mind that the supplement market is not subject to the same regulation standards as veterinary medicines. Often, the efficacy of a certain product is simply anecdotal, as calmers can be marketed as such without scientific evidence. Ingredients that have been proven to make a difference include casein, tryptophan, melatonin and L-theanine. However, there are also herbal remedies that have anecdotal backing.

If your dog shows any form of aggression in his anxious state, seek help from a professional, such as a vet or behaviourist.

Best calming tablets for dogs

VetIQ Serene-Um Xtra

Format: Tablet | Sizes: 30, 60 or 120 tablets | RRP: £5.95 for 30 tablets |

These tablets are recommended by vets to help dogs cope with being home alone, noise phobias and fireworks, travel anxiety, as well as curb excessive barking, bad behaviour and hyperactivity. They are designed to ensure your pet remains calm during periods of stress and anxiety without having a sedative effect.

The key active ingredient is L-tryptophan, a naturally occurring amino acid found in many foods. When the body absorbs it, it increases the level of serotonin, which is responsible for feelings of happiness, relaxation and wellbeing.

Also available in liquid drops.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.com

YuMOVE Calming Care

Form: Tablet | Sizes: 60 or 120 tablets | RRP: £14.99 for 60 tablets |

A calming natural supplement to help reduce stress, support calm behaviour and ease anxiety. It consists of a unique combination of scientifically proven ingredients, including L-trpytophan, L-arginine, B vitamins, natural GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid, a neurotransmitter) and lemon balm, to help maintain the calming pathways in the brain and support relaxation.

It contains a special blend of natural fish protein hydrolysates which “support your dog’s brain, and help the calming signals find the right spot”.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, yumove.co.uk or petsathome.com

Dorwest Herbs Scullcap & Valerian

Form: Tablet | Sizes: 100, 200, 500 or 1000 tablets | RRP: £11.90 for 100 |

These tablets are formulated to relieve anxiety naturally to allow dogs to feel more alert, focused and calm. Contains carefully selected natural ingredients, such as active herbs – valerian, scullcap, mistletoe and gentian – that support calming pathways within the nervous system to reduce anxiety without immobilising muscles or causing drowsiness.

They are designed to help dogs cope with common anxious situations such as fireworks and thunderstorms, separation anxiety, travelling, hyperactivity and so on, but should be given daily to support pets with long-term stress.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Zylkene Calming Supplement

Format: Capsules | Options: Small, medium or large dog | RRP: From £14.99 for 20 small dog tablets |

Branded as the UK’s no 1 calming supplement and widely trusted by vets, Zylkene is designed to help pets cope with separation anxiety and stressful situations in and outside the home.

It contains a natural milk protein, alpha caseophine, with clinically proven calming effects without causing drowsiness.

To administer, split the capsule and sprinkle on to your pet’s food for easy consumption.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid Chews

Form: Soft chews | Sizes: 70, 180 or 240 chews | RRP: £38.99 for 70 |

A health supplement that helps promote normal nervous system function to calm your dog in stressful situations. Each chew is enhanced with melatonin, ginger, L-tryptophan, chamomile, passion flower and thiamin, to reduce tension and stress.

Formulated and recommended by vets.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

SettleMe Calming Support Liquid

Format: Liquid | Flavour: Salmon | Sizes: 120ml | RRP: £24.99 |

Also available in capsules and chews, this is a handy alternative for dogs with a fussy palate or dental issues as you can either drop on to their food or administer directly into the mouth with the dropper. The tasty salmon flavour and addition of catnip is said to be popular with dogs.

It contains a concentrated blend of ingredients, including L-tryptophan, L-theanine and valerian root extract, believed to be helpful in supporting calm behaviour and in reducing anxiety, stress-related behaviours and over-activity.

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

