There’s something ever so cosy about a donut-shaped dog bed. Soft, plush and fluffy, with raised sides, making a nest-like hole for your pup to snuggle down in, a donut bed is best for the dog who loves to sleep curled up in a ball, and it can provide a calming effect for anxious dogs seeking a safe space.

There are dog beds for all types of sleepers. If your pooch loves to sprawl out, or sleep on his back, a larger, flatter bed is probably more suitable. Young dogs might enjoy a puppy bed as they leave their litter for the first time. Calming beds are specifically designed for dogs who feel anxious and need a safe space. Some dogs are intent on destruction and are best suited to a specially designed dog bed for chewers. But for those who love nothing better than burrowing into a nest for a snooze, a donut dog bed is the best option.

The best donut dog bed: the choice

The Dog’s Bed Sound Sleep Donut

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: Chocolate brown, biscuit beige, ice white, silver grey, steel grey or rose pink | RRP: From £31.99 |

Designed by global experts in sleep solutions for dogs, this plush round bed with 4cm vegan fur contours makes for deep and luxurious sleep. The fur is designed to replicated the warmth of the mother’s fur and being in a puppy pile, so this is especially suitable for puppies settling into their new home.

The manufacturer highlights the bed’s “unsurpassed comfort due to the unique dual-layer base mattress cushion design”. The top layer forms around the dog’s body, while the solid base pad supports the dog’s weight. The generously filled bolsters surround the dog to make them feel secure while providing a comfortable head rest.

This bed satisfies the nesting instinct of dogs who like to curl up while they sleep, with the high sides and fur “hugging” the dog’s body. This can help reduce feelings of vulnerability and anxiety by inducing a sense of security.

Silentnight Calming Dog Bed

Sizes: S/M or M/L | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £35 |

This calming donut shape appeals to your dog’s natural nesting instinct and helps create a calming environment, reducing anxiety.

The premium materials are specifically designed to give your dog the same level of comfort as Silentnight’s top-quality beds and pillows, made for humans. It is filled with responsive fibres that support your pet while he snoozes.

It is machine-washable and finished with a non-slip base and covered in a super-soft plus fabric to provide the ultimate comfort.

Best Friends by Sheri: The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed

Sizes: S–XL | Colours: Frost, grey, mink, dusty rose, taupe or cotton candy | RRP: From £20 |

The Donut bed’s round shape is ideal for dogs that like to curl up. The raised rim is designed to create a sense of security and provides head and neck support, while the super soft filling offers joint and muscle pain relief.

It is cosy, finished with faux shag fur, which is meant to be reminiscent of the pet’s mother’s coat. It has deep crevices that encourage the dog to burrow and feel safe. Manufacturers claim that the premium CoziLoft fibres keep their shape three times long than other pet beds.

It has a water and dirt-resistant base, and all sizes but the small beds have removable shells which are machine-washable.

Enjamoy Plush Donut Dog Bed

Sizes: L–XXL | Colours: Grey, brown, dark grey or pink | RRP: From £23.99 |

A donut-style bed made from premium plush, breathable, skin-friendly material, which is super-soft and fluffy. The manufacturer describes it as the pet “resting on clouds”, and claims it can offer joint and muscle relief.

The raised rim supports the dog’s head and neck, and is ideal for pups who love to curl up and feel a sense of security.

The whole bed is machine-washable, and can be tumbled-dried.

Mirkoo Calming Pet Bed

Sizes: L–XXXL | Colours: Black, brown, pink, grey, dark grey or khaki | RRP: From £27.99 |

Big dogs can be just as anxious and insecure as little ones – often more so! This doughnut-shaped design satisfies the nesting instinct of larger dogs who love to curl up, mimicking their mother’s fur and providing a calming, anxiety-reducing space. It can also offer joint and muscle pain relief and help pets to relax and sleep soundly.

It has a raised rim and super-soft filling with high-quality cosy material, which is durable, breathable and machine-washable.

Four sizes available from large upwards.

Dream Paws Anxiety Reducing Plush Dog Bed

Sizes: Small or medium | Colours: Brown or pink | RRP: £25 |

This plush dog bed has been designed to help calm your pet – and even comes with a bonus teddy bear as a companion. Featuring high sides for security, this bed is super soft and comfortable, making a safe and cosy space for your furry friend. The long fur is designed to mimic the pup’s mother or litter mates, and can help to reduce stress and calm dogs with separation anxiety.

