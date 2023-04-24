



Puppies grow. But puppies also spend a lot of their young lives sleeping – up to 20 hours each day. So in searching for the best bed for your new puppy, you’ll be after something super comfortable, while bearing in mind he’s quite likely to chew it and certainly grow out of it. Puppies do like to feel safe and secure after leaving the snuggly atmosphere of their litter, so they often favour something soft they can burrow into, or a donut-shaped bed that envelops them. Some beds designed for puppies come with integral heat sack to mimic the sensation of being in the litter.

Of course, you can start them off in the bed they will grow into, but for those early weeks, they tend to prefer feeling cocooned – and anyway, the likelihood is that their first bed may suffer from a bit of teething-inflicted damage (although you could try to distract him with one of the best puppy chew toys) and at that point he can move into a larger-sized one. You’ll also want something that is easy to wash, in case of any house-training accidents.

Best puppy beds: the choice

Joejoy Hooded Puppy Bed

Sizes: XS, S, M, L | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £19.99 |

This hooded “cave” bed has a soft flannel fabric surface and is designed to provide a cosy protective atmosphere for peaceful sleep. Your pup can burrow under the cover, or rest his head on the bolstered sides. The bed provides orthopaedic support.

Can be machine-washed and tumble-dried.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Danish Design My First Bed for Puppies

Size: small | Colour: Cream | RRP: £62.99 |

A stylish bed made of quality Sherpa fleece fabric, specifically designed with puppies in mind. The comfort ring gives an added feeling of security, and as the puppy grows larger it can be removed to increase the bed area. The inner cushion base features a waterproof liner, with a special pouch to place a heat pad (not included) for extra warmth. There is also an attractively badged pocket on the side, where you can place a ticking clock (to mimic the mother’s heartbeat) as a comforter, or you could store a favourite toy.

The cover is removable and machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

All Pet Solutions Alfie Range Dog Bed

Sizes: Small, medium, large | Colours: Grey, brown, check, navy or pink | RRP: From £23.99 |

While not specifically designed for puppies, this soft, supportive and calming dog bed provides a private sleeping nook that puppies will love. The three raised walls create a sense of security, while the padding helps protect pup from cold draughts. Puppies will still find it easy to get in and out of their bed with the low entrance.

These machine-washable beds come with a reversible cushion, with one side featuring fluffy fleece for softness and warmth, while the other is plain fabric more suitable for cooler days.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Hollypet Pet Cave

Sizes: Small or large | Colours: Blue-green, dark grey, blue, pink or grey | RRP: From £22.99 |

A cosy cave for little dogs made from coral velvet and high elastic foam, for softness and warmth. It can be used either as a cave or flattened into a basket shaped bed, making it suitable for all seasons and preferences.

Inner cushion is machine-washable. The exterior should be washed with warm water.

This bed is suitable for a range of pets, including cats and house rabbits, so select large for puppies and small dogs.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Enjamoy Plush Donut Dog Bed

Sizes: L, M, XL, XXL | Colours: Grey, brown, dark grey, pink | RRP: From £23.99 |

A donut-style bed made from premium plush, breathable, skin-friendly material, which is super-soft and fluffy. The manufacturer describes it as the pet “resting on clouds”, and claims it can offer joint and muscle relief.

The raised rim supports the dog’s head and neck, and is ideal for pups who love to curl up and feel a sense of security.

The whole bed is machine-washable, and can be tumbled-dried.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

