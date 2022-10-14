



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Don’t get a puppy if you’re house-proud, as even once they’re toilet-trained, they seem to view every item as something to chew, which is why teething toys for puppies are your saviour. Inappropriate chewing is not only annoying in terms of wrecking your possessions, but he may chew things that are harmful. It doesn’t bear thinking what happens when your puppy chews through electric wiring, or helping himself to a whole packet of human pills, while stockings and socks can lead to blockages in the gut.

But puppies do have a physical need to chew, to help relieve the discomfort while teething. Mercifully there are plenty of teething toys for puppies out there to help provide relief for those baby gums as well as providing some mental stimulation.

There are various training techniques to teach puppies not to establish destructive techniques, including confining him to puppy-proof areas while you cannot supervise. However, by providing your puppy with a range of appropriate toys to chew on, it will help ensure he does not get in the habit of destructive chewing. Rotate the toys to keep things interesting and to minimise the chances of him seeking out inappropriate chew targets, such as your slippers.

Make sure you don’t give your puppy items that resemble household objects to chew, such as old shoes, and socks, because early habits die hard. They need to know which are their own toys acceptable for gnawing on. The best teething toys for puppies are interactive – they might squeak or can be filled with dog treats; or that provide relief to sore gums, such as toys that can be frozen; or dental chews that promote oral hygiene.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best teething toys, but be sure to always choose the correct size for your breed – too small and it becomes a choking hazard, while too large will be too difficult to chew.

Best teething toys for puppies

Kong Treat Toys for Puppies

Colours: Pink or blue | Size: XS–L | RRP: From £3.65 |

Made of soft rubber formula customised for a growing puppy’s teeth and gums. This toy helps to satisfy instinctual needs and provides mental stimulation. It is also a fun toy for interactive play, with an unpredictable bounce that keeps your puppy guessing.

The Kong is hollow and can be stuffed with puppy kibble, dog peanut butter or other appropriate treats for your puppy to try to extract. And you can freeze the Kong for a few hours to help provide relief to sore gums.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com or chewy.com

Nylabone Puppy Chew

Flavours: Chicken and peanut butter | Size: XS–XL | RRP: From £3.99 |

Designed specifically for teething puppies, this bone-shaped toy is made from soft, flexible material for puppies who do not yet have adult teeth. They are great for dental hygiene, with tiny bristles that raise on the bone during chewing which act like a mini toothbrush to prevent plaque and tartar build-up.

The flavour lasts forever, which encourages the puppy to keep chewing. For puppies with baby teeth, not intended for puppies with adult teeth or aggressive chewers.

In the UK, visit amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com or chewy.com

Benebone Puppy Durable Dental Chew & Wishbone

Size: Tiny, small or medium | RRP: From £10.99 |

Benebone products are for determined chewers. The Benebone puppy line is firm to the human touch, but a more forgiving for teething pups. It is flavoured with 100% bacon to encourage healthy chewing, but is designed to be gnawed at not consumed. The shape of the wishbone and chew is such that it sits up off the floor, making it easy for the puppy to pick up.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, petsathome.com or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com or chewy.com

La Desire Squeaky Starfish

Colours: Green, yellow or lake blue | RRP: £9.99 |

Dog toothpaste can be applied to the surface of this toy, to help clean your puppy’s teeth while it plays. As the puppy bites the product, the sharp teeth will enter the curved cleaning tank in the molar aisle, so cleaning the teeth.

There is a whistle on the top of the toy, and a squeak when the dog bites it, to help entertain the dog. It is made of a healthy and bite-resistant TPR (thermoplastic rubber) material which can stand up to plenty of chewing.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com

Whimzees Puppy

Size: Extra-small/small puppy or medium/large puppy | RRP £4.79 for a pack of 14 or seven M/L |

Great habits start young, and when puppies can start to develop their adult teeth from six months old, what better way to start than by feeding a dental chew. Whimzees Puppy Chews contain added calcium and a softer texture than their adult counterparts. They can be fed to puppies from three months old.

All natural ingredients keep the chews hypoallergenic.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com, petsandfriends.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com or chewy.com

Petstages Mini Dental Chew starter pack for puppies

RRP: £8.55 |

This mini chew set comes with three different types of toys to address all aspects of your puppy’s dental health: one mini orka pinecone, one mini cool chew and one mini dental rope.

The pine cone is made of durable Orka TPE rubber with a ridged texture to massage your pup’s gums as they chew and play. It can also bounce and float.

The dental rope, a two-toned cotton robe with yellow, ridged rubber ring, removes soft tartar.

The cool chew soothes aching gums. Put the chew into the freezer after soaking it and you’ll have a soothing, icy treat for your teething puppy.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? Visit amazon.com, chewy.com or petsmart.com

You may also enjoy reading…

Best long-lasting chews for dogs Best dental chews for dogs FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.