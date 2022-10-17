



Anyone who has ever had a puppy knows what a time-thief they are. In between their adorable power naps, they demand constant attention – and who can resist? A great way both to entertain and train them is via puppy toys, so you can play interactive games and reward them when they behave correctly.

Added to which, puppies love to chew. They chew when they are teething (and the best teething toys for puppies are a real help here), and many dogs go on and on chewing as they grow up. It is in fact a healthy pastime for them; chewing on appropriate long-lasting dog chews and best dental chews for dogs helps to clean their teeth and maintain oral hygiene.

When your puppy is engaged with toys and games, he is more likely to be relaxed, mentally stimulated and healthier – and your household possessions less at risk of destruction. Some puppies love to chase, others to chew, some to tug and others to puzzle out a conundrum. You’ll want to try out a few to check out which is best to keep your puppy fit in mind, body and spirit.

Best puppy toys

Kong Wubba Puppy

Colours: Pink or blue | RRP: £6.79 |

Not everyone wants to teach their dog to play tug of war, but if you’re easy-going on that front, this is a great fun toy for puppies with the tugging instinct. It is sized specifically for puppies, and is made of reinforced fabric and stitching for long-lasting fun.

Puppies will play with this on their own, but will also enjoy interactive playtime. And it squeaks, for added engagement.

WEOK Puppy Heartbeat Toy

Colours: Brown or white | RRP: £24.99 |

This puppy toy contains a simulation pulsing heartbeat module, to give the impression of an atmosphere of company. It can help puppies to relieve separation anxiety, or adapt to a new home. It is used as a behavioural training toy to comfort anxious puppies. However, it is not probably not ideal for puppies who are over-confident and chew everything, as it is designed as a comforter, not for chewing.

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Puzzle Toy

Size: S–XL | RRP: From £13.26 |

The small Hide-A -Squirrel dog puzzle is an easy way to engage puppies in hours of fun. Just fill the plush tree trunk with three stuffed squeaky squirrels, toss it and let your puppy’s natural instinct kick in. It’s a challenging toy to stave off boredom and keep enthusiastic pups mentally stimulated while feeding on their natural hunting instinct.

The stuffed plush texture is easy on baby teeth and gums, making it a great choice for puppies. However, it’s probably not a long-term investment for those puppies that love to rip apart soft toys!

SunGrow Treat Dispenser for Puppies

RRP: £6.65 |

This food puzzle ball calls itself an “IQ enhancer”, and while you may not have academic ambitions for your little pooch, it’s a great way to activate their senses as they figure out how to extract the treats. Some veterinarians recommend it for dogs that bolt their food as it slows them down, aiding digestion and reducing bolting.

Fill the treat dispensing ball with your puppy’s favourite treats or kibble and watch them roll it around and flick it in the air.

It’s a non-toxic hard plastic ball with pimples to massage the puppy’s gums and improve their oral health, and is designed with teething puppies in mind. Plus, it makes a fun duck-like sound effect when chewed.

Rosewood Natural Nippers Snuggle Heat Cushion Dog Toy

Size: 20x20cm | RRP: £7 |

This heat cushion is designed specially for puppies. It has a soft and cosy texture with a cute dog design in one corner. You can heat it in the microwave for 30 seconds to provide your dog with warmth and comfort when he snuggles up to the cushion.

Made from high-quality long-lasting materials, but this product is not designed for chewing.

Nylabone Puppy Teething Chew Toy Freezer Bone

Size: Small, for puppies up to 11kg | RRP: £7.99 |

This soft, rubbery dog toy is designed specifically for teething puppies, to help soothe sore gums. The textured dog bone features soft bristles to relieve teething pain, and satisfy a puppy’s natural urge to chew.

Soak and freeze the whole bone and cloth of this interactive toy for a cool texture with added pain relief. It is flavoured with allergen-free peanut butter throughout, which lasts forever. Not designed for puppies with adult teeth or aggressive chewers.

