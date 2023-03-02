



Give a dog a bone, they say. Unfortunately, as even the newest of dog owners must know, a bone left over from your delicious Sunday roast is about the last thing you should be giving a puppy. Cooked bones are brittle, and can shatter into shards causing all sorts of veterinary emergencies, from broken teeth, to choking and intestinal tears or blockages.

However, puppies do love to chew and in fact have a physical need to do so to relieve the discomfort of teething gums. Chewing a bone can improve their oral hygiene too, by descaling tartar and massaging the gums. Giving puppies something appropriate to gnaw on will also help prevent the destruction of household items.

There are thousands of different chew toys for your pup to enjoy, but if it’s the traditional bone shape you’re after, you’ll need to find the best puppy chew bones to fulfil his gnawing needs while keeping him safe from the detrimental effects of real bone. Chew bones designed for puppies tend to be softer, smaller and specifically catering for the needs of their baby teeth.

It’s worth mentioning that many responsible dog owners do feed raw meaty bones, and there are plenty of health benefits, but consult your vet especially before feeding to a puppy. Raw meat has other harmful side-effects, so it needs to be sourced and handled appropriately. As with any toy or chew, do not leave your puppy unsupervised with his bone.

Best puppy chew bones: the selection

Bamboodles Puppy I Bone Chew

Size: For pups up to 7kg | RRP: £4.99 |

This chicken flavour bone-shaped chew is designed to be long-lasting for “determined pups” and “aggressive little chewers”. It is made from bamboo and nylon, with teething puppies in mind and in a satisfying I-bone shape so they can clasp the nobbled ends with their paws.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Woof Wood Bone Chewing Stick

Size: One size | RRP: £7.99 |

While many bone-shaped toys are made from plastics, this is an option for trying to reduce their use. It is made from natural and non-toxic pine wood chips from sustainable resources. It is compressed with milk flavour to remind puppies of their mother’s milk, and formed in the popular bone shape.

Unlike a wooden branch, which can cause damage and is quickly chewed up, this compressed wood fibre bone can last for a few weeks.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Kong Puppy Goodie Bone

Size: Small | Colours: Pink, blue or red | RRP: £6 |

Made of soft rubber specifically designed for puppies to soothe sore teeth and gums, this treat-dispensing bone promotes positive chewing behaviour. You can fill the Goodie with treats, pastes or peanut butter to extend playtime.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Rosewood Biosafe Puppy Bone

Size: For puppies and small dogs | Colours: Pink or blue | RRP: £5 |

The Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Bone has been BioCote protected to provide a more hygienic toy for your pet and your family. BioCote is an antimicrobial technology which prevents the growth and survival of microbes including bacteria, mould and fungi, lower levels of bacteria means improved hygiene, reductions in staining and odours and premature degradation of materials.

This is designed to make bone more hygienic, keeps it fresher for longer and extends the usable lifetime. The toy also massages gums and reduces plaque and tartar build-up as it is constructed out of tough yet soft plastics, is treated with a mint scent and even floats, too!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Benebone Puppy Durable Dental Chew & Wishbone

Size: Tiny, small or medium | RRP: From £10.99 |

Benebone products are for determined chewers. The Benebone puppy line is firm to the human touch, but a more forgiving for teething pups. It is flavoured with 100% bacon to encourage healthy chewing, but is designed to be gnawed at not consumed. The shape of the wishbone and chew is such that it sits up off the floor, making it easy for the puppy to pick up.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Nylabone Puppy Chew

Flavours: Chicken and peanut butter | Size: XS–XL | RRP: From £3.99 |

Designed specifically for teething puppies, this bone-shaped toy is made from soft, flexible material for puppies who do not yet have adult teeth. They are great for dental hygiene, with tiny bristles that raise on the bone during chewing which act like a mini toothbrush to prevent plaque and tartar build-up.

The flavour lasts forever, which encourages the puppy to keep chewing. For puppies with baby teeth, not intended for puppies with adult teeth or aggressive chewers.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

