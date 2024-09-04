All about the Chihuahua: the world’s tiniest dog with the biggest personality





The Chihuahua – named for the Mexican state where it first became popular – is the world’s smallest dog breed. Their precise provenance is vague, but it is likely that they became established in Mexico hundreds of years ago, when these little dogs were believed to have sacred powers in ancient Toltec and Aztec cultures.

Nowadays their cute look, diminutive size and huge, expressive eyes make them adorable and popular pets. They are graceful yet feisty, with lapdog charm and terrier tenacity. There are actually two separate Chihuahua breeds, the long and smooth coated, but the only difference is their coat.

A Chihuahua, by the name of Pearl, holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s smallest dog, weighing in at just 533g, and measuring 12.7cm long.

Chihuahua: fact file

Kennel Club breed group: toy

Size: extremely small with a max weight 2.7kg

Daily exercise: at least 30min a day

Coat: smooth or long, shedding

Colours: 37 colours, with appealing names such as wolf sable, gold, brindle and blue fawn. The only colour that is not permitted is merle, while pure white is the rarest.

Lifespan: more than 12 years

Bark: yes. Chihuahuas need little invitation to make themselves heard – they bark when they’re happy, excited, hungry, scared, alert, in pain and even when they’re dreaming.

Distinctive features: their tiny size! They are dainty and compact, with an “apple-domed” skull and large, flaring hears.

Temperament: alert, spirited and intelligent, with tonnes of character.

Things to consider: although they are undeniably cute and kids love them, they aren’t a toy and their little bodies won’t tolerate being ragged around, so take care around children.

Anyone who has owned a Chihuahua will be familiar with the shivering. Other dogs may also shiver when they get cold, but the Chihuahua is in another realm. Their high metabolism can cause low blood sugar levels, with shivering a symptom, but they also do not tolerate the cold well (remember the hot climates where his breed developed), plus they are liable to high excitement levels. With a cosy dog coat, you can at least rule out the cold.

As a toy breed, they need everything in miniature, from the best small dog beds to the best puppy food for small breeds.

Training: Chihuahuas are highly intelligent and fiercely loyal to their favourite human, so are highly trainable. However, they also seem to know that their cuteness can work wonders in their misdemeanours being overlooked. Make sure they know you’re their leader, and that just because they’re small they cannot indulge in unacceptable behaviours. Firm but gentle is the way forward.

