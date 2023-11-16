



The jury is out whether you should allow your dog on to the sofa. Some owners love to relax in front of the TV, dog by their side, while others would much rather he sat at their feet. The best solution is to get a dog sofa – one that is specifically designed for canines. It’s much like his dog bed, only it packs a bit more punch in the sitting room. Alternatively, choose regular sofas made of pet-friendly materials and designs that are easy to clean, stain-resistant and can stand up to a bit of scratching.

If you do prefer to share your own sofa with your pup, choose wisely. A tight weave in the fabric is essential, or a leather/faux leather that is durable, non-snagging, porous and easy to wipe clean. For fabric sofas, you’ll want removable and machine-washable cushion covers. And no white sofas – for obvious reasons! If your dog is arthritic – or small – you may also want some of the best dog bed stairs so that he can clamber up comfortably. He will need no second invitation…

Of course, you can teach your dog not to sit on the sofa. There are various deterrents available so that he doesn’t think he holds the same rights to “sitting soft” as you do, such as this couch defender (available on Amazon). There are many reasons why you might not want your dog on your sofa: hair, dirt, mud, scratchy class and eau de chien all being common canine issues that don’t mix well with nice furniture.

This guide will look at sofas designed specifically for dogs, rather than regular sofas that your dog might enjoy sharing. It’s worth noting that there aren’t many strictly sofa-shaped on the market designed for larger dogs – because when they are lying down they take up more space than a human, so a mini sofa won’t suffice and you may need to choose one that is on the ground rather than on legs.

The best dog sofas: the choice

Bedsure Orthopaedic Dog Sofa Bed

Size: M–XXL | Colour: Black, brown, grey, navy | RRP: From £42.99 |

This is a dog bed in a sofa shape, with the real bonus being that is orthopaedic, meaning it can offer relief to dogs suffering from joint pain. The four-sided bolster design provides comfort and security, and your dog will enjoy resting his head and neck on the deep-filled bolsters

It is made from high-density egg-crate foam, to help distribute weight evenly, providing pressure relief and joint support . The six sizes mean that all shapes, sizes and breeds will find a good fit.

The mattress is encased in a waterproof liner to prevent damage from spills or accidents. The cover is removable and machine washable.

We love the soft, velvety flannel fabric, which is soothing and cosy. H&H’s resident tester Fidget adores this bed, and will sprawl out on his back to sleep, proving quite how supportive it is, while he also loves to rest his head on the bolsters and watch the world go by.

Pawhut Dog Sofa

Size: 41.5H x 76L x 45W cm | Colour: Grey | RRP: £69.99 |

Pawhut does a wide range of mini sofas for dogs, and we like this chaise longue in a tasteful grey, which looks exactly like the real thing, in miniature.

It has a solid and sturdy wooden frame, and is structured on one side in a scroll shape, like the arm rest on a sofa, against which your dog might like to rest his head.

The plush upholstery is smooth and comfy, with a thick cushion for the main lying area.

It also features a hidden storage box underneath the seat.

This sofa is designed for extra-small and small dogs, with a maximum load of 15kg.

Zippy Faux Leather Sofa Dog Bed

Size: 13H x 91L x 91W cm | Colour: Brown and mocha | RRP: £65 |

This inviting sofa bed scores highly on its “cleanability” – the faux leather is waterproof and easy to wipe clean, while the loose cushion covers are machine washable.

The jumbo cord is appealing and soft, while the sofa itself is both spacious and comfortable. It’s really more of a dog bed than a sofa, but it’s a good disguise with the scatter cushions and dogs love it.

Bingopaw Large Dog Sofa Couch

Size: L (91 x 71cm) or XL (120 x 75cm) | Colour: Brown | RRP: From £118.99 |

A great option for large breeds as the XL can take dogs weighing up to 60kg and is 1.2m long.

It is made from premium leathaire (also known as air leather or faux leather), which is waterproof and durable, resistant to dog’s paws and can easily be wiped clean. A replacement cover is also provided.

It is made of a durable composite board frame, with high-density sponge foam for comfort.

We like the details such as the rivet along the bottom edge and tufting along the back, which make it fit right into a drawing room setting!

Fur Paws Pet Sofa

Size: S–L | Colour: Grey, brown or black | RRP: From £39.99 |

This comfortable “pet settee” is fully washable, easy to dry and wonderfully cosy.

While it is really a dog bed, it has the high sides and arms that pets seem to enjoy snuggling into. Dogs love to rest their head on the arms.

Unique Dog Bed Designs Personalised Dog Sofa

Size: 122 cm long | Colour: Any colour/style | RRP: From £320 |

If you want a really special piece of furniture to adorn your living room, how about this hand-made, personalised dog sofa?

They can be made in any colour and style you choose, and come with a removable seat cushion for washing. Price includes pillow and blanket, dog’s name and delivery charge.

This an expensive luxury, but the quality is outstanding with beautiful upholstery and finer details.

