11 hacks to eliminate bad doggy smells

We love our dogs, of course we do. But they can stink. Whether Fido has rolled in fox poo, splashed around in a bog, or he’s just being a dog, there is an eau de chien in a doggy home that permeates even the most spick and span abodes. It’s vital to know how to get rid of dog smell – whether you’re having guests over, or just for the sake of not feeling like your house is turning into a zoo. Besides what external rubbish dogs find to roll in, their bodies alone emit plenty of odours to “aromatise” the home. Hot dog breath stinks, too, and they release pheromones through the sweat in their paw pads, plus shed hair on a daily basis.

It is a challenge to eliminate doggy odour entirely, and a task that needs repeating endlessly. Some dogs are very partial to rolling in particularly noxious stenches (fox poo, definitely), so you need to destroy the source or at least the dog’s access to it. But for the day-to-day, “dogs live here” odour, you’ll need a bit of elbow grease, some good products and a bit of time on your hands.

11 ways to get rid of dog smell

1 First up, identify any problematic areas in the home. If your dog is toilet-training or has incontinence issues, have you discovered how to get dog pee out of the carpet effectively? You can use a dog urine detector (like this one on Amazon) if you’re struggling to find the spots.

2 Equally important, identify problematic areas on the dog itself. Has he rolled in something disgusting? That’s a surefire way to stink out the home, and he’ll rub his cherished find on all your home furnishings. Wash the dog with one of the best shampoos for dogs. There are dog deodorants available, but be careful to find something specialised for dogs as chemicals can be toxic. This natural doogy cologne (which can be found on Amazon) is a natural, dog-safe formula, and leaves a pleasant fragrance without being overwhelming.

3 Make sure your dog isn’t pumping out stinky air with each breath by learning how to clean your dog’s teeth using one of the best dog toothpastes and best dog toothbrushes.

4 The dog’s bed is likely to be a stinking nucleus of fur, dirt and odours. Hopefully, your best dog bed has a machine-washable removable cover. If the bed really stinks and isn’t washable, it may be time to reinvest, or the stench will never leave your home!

5 Vacuum everything, everywhere (you’ll need one of the best hoovers for dog hair). Vacuum your carpets, curtains, furniture, floors… And repeat.

6 Mop all hard surfaces, using pet-friendly detergent. This cleaner and disinfenctant (available on Amazon) is used in kennels and catteries, and kills 99.9% of bacteria. It comes in a choice of 24 scents, too – from “cut grass” and “clean cotton” to “bubblegum” and “sherbet lemon”.

7 Deep-clean all carpets, making sure you use products containing pet-friendly chemicals. You can hire carpet cleaners, or call in a professional, but do request that they use products suitable for homes with pets. Dirtbusters (available on Amazon) have pet-friendly carpet cleaner solutions.

8 Neutralise smells on soft furnishings such as sofas and armchairs – one compelling reason to master how to keep dogs off the couch. If you have removable covers, wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For fixed covers, many experts recommend using baking soda as a deodoriser. A mix of apple cider vinegar and baking soda sprayed lightly on and wiped off with a cloth works wonders.

9 Open the door and windows! Sounds simple, but it helps to keep the airflow moving.

10 If simple fresh air doesn’t cut it, how about an air purifier. These are popular for people with allergies, but also help to eliminate cooking smells and pet odour. They filter out bacteria, viruses, mould spores and so create a healthier environment in the home. Try this four-stage filtration air purifier (found on Amazon).

11 Once you have successfully got rid of dog smells, fill your house with heavenly scents. (It’s never good to mask bad odours, they always seem to overwhelm the good ones). However, be extremely careful which products you use as many scented candles and essential oils, for example, are harmful to pets. Always use them sparingly and monitor your dog, however oils such as chamomile, ginger and lavender are dog-safe.

