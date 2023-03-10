



Frequent vacuuming is par for the course if you have a dog in your home. Even if you’re the proud owner of one of the breeds that does not shed hair, the chances are you’ll need to vacuum the house more often than if you were pet-free. There’s the dirt, leaves and sticks they bring into the home, not to mention any chewing or destuffing of cushions when they’ve eventually finished one of the longest lasting dog chews. And most dogs, let’s face it, do shed hair to varying degrees, so you need to equip yourself with one of the best hoovers for dog hair to keep on top of the problem.

Vacuums designed to hoover up pet hair need both power and manoeuvrability, to get into all those tricky corners where hair tends to accumulate. Primarily, you’ll need a vacuum that does not easily clog up, and is quick and simple to empty as the canister will typically fill more rapidly than in a pet-free household. Most of us have a mix of carpets and hard floors, so make sure it works well on both.

Some people like the efficiency of a robotic vacuum that cleans up constantly, however bear in mind that some dogs find these either terrifying or a fun game to play chase with.

Best hoovers for dog hair

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum

Type: Upright – corded and portable | Bag required: No | Capacity: 1.1l | Colour: Grey/rose gold | Weight: 6kg | RRP: £299.99 |

This vacuum is marketed as “perfect for homes with pets”, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean, and is ideal for long, short and pet hair. It also has “anti-allergen complete seal”, to capture dust and allergens.

It features LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust, and has two floor modes so you can switch between carpet and hard floors.

It has a portable function, enabling you to clean under furniture and high up. It also has a crevice tool to help you get into awkward nooks and crannies.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, sharkclean.co.uk, johnlewis.com or argos.co.uk

Hoover Breeze Evo Bagless Pets

Type: Upright – corded | Bag required: No | Capacity: 3l | Colour: Chameleon green | Weight: 5.2kg | RRP: £99 |

This upright model is designed specifically for homes with pets, fitted with a “pet tool” to loosen and lift out hard-to-remove pet hair. Its large three-litre bin can be emptied easily and hygienically without exposure to dust.

The brush bar can be adjusted according to the floor surface. Also comes with a two-in-one dusting/upholstery tool and long crevice tool.

Has great reach – 4.5m stretch hose, which can clean a 13-step staircase without having to balance the vacuum on the stairs.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, currys.co.uk or argos.co.uk

Vax Air Stretch Pet Max

Type: Upright – corded | Bag required: No | Capacity: 1.5l | Colour: Purple| Weight: 4.9kg | RRP: £119 |

This lightweight vacuum cleaner has a powerful 70mph airflow and includes a turbo tool for that extra boost for stubborn pet hair. It is a multi-cyclonic cleaner – meaning it separates dust and dirt particles to minimise clogging in the filters. This enables it to provide continuous suction.

It has an impressive reach over 17m.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, currys.co.uk or argos.co.uk

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick With Pet Tool

Type: Cordless | Bag required: No | Capacity: 0.7l | Colour: Peacock blue | Weight: 5.6kg | RRP: £449.99 |

This cordless vacuum cleaner has up to 80-min run-time with a removable battery. It removes hair from the brush-roll while you clean, helping to keep it tangle-free.

The flexible wand bends, so you can reach, charge and store it anywhere. It also folds compact for easy storage.

It features the anti hair wrap pet tool, crevice tool and upholstery tool, to ensure your home is dog-hair free. It also has an anti-allergen compete seal, “capturing 99.9% of dust and allergens”.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, sharkclean.co.uk, currys.co.uk, johnlewis.com or argos.co.uk

Henry Harry

Type: Canister – corded | Bag required: Yes | Capacity: 9l | Colour: Green and black | Weight: 8.48kg | RRP: £149.95 |

Some people adore the Henry brand, and for dog owners, this is your model. It has several features designed specifically for homes with pets, such as the Hairobrush, which easily picks up stubborn pet hairs from carpets and stairs. It also has a charcoal activated MicroFresh filter to tackle lingering pet odours.

It has a self-seal tab to lock all the dust in the bag, meaning emptying with no dust or mess.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk, myhenry.com, currys.co.uk, argos.co.uk or ao.com

Laresar L6 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Type: Robot| Bag required: Yes | Capacity: 3l | Colour: black | Weight: 9.98kg | RRP: £499 |

This robot vacuum has enhanced suction power up to 3,500Pa, for impressive cleaning efficiency. This powerful suction is ideal for handling pet hair, without tangling. It can auto-detect and adjust the power for a deeper clean, no matter what the surface, while the long bristle brush can get into any corner.

The robot automatically disposes of all the dirt and stores the dust in the sealed dust bag for 60 days, to you don’t have to keep cleaning the smelly bin. It can also mop at the same time, getting rid not only of pet hair but muddy paws, too.

It is compatible with smartphones, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled by voice commands. It has a run time of 4hr 10min.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

