Down Fido down! How to keep dogs off the couch

Dog owners have varying views on what they deem acceptable behaviour from their pooches. Some won’t have their dog upstairs, others have them sleeping in their bed. Some dogs are trained not to do messes in the back garden; others are trained to poop in a certain spot. And while there are pups who snuggle up to their humans in front of the TV, other dogs are told to keep all four paws on the ground. Whatever goes in your household, when visiting friends and family, you abide by their rules, so it’s a useful skill to learn how to keep dogs off the couch. The same goes if you’re trying to lay down the law in your own home.

There are many reasons why you might not want to share the sofa with your dog. The dirt, debris and hair is the obvious negative – plus they take up valuable space for other household members. Some people are concerned about zoonotic diseases, but this is rare – and if you have a dog anyway, you are accepting a level of this risk. You can purchase a specialist sofa cover (like this one on Amazon) if this is your only concern and you would like your dog to sit with you on the sofa.

It’s always easiest to start the no-furniture training when the dog’s a puppy. At that stage he’s learning his boundaries, and by setting them firmly and clearly, you can teach the dog that the couch is not his bed. But even for dogs who know the rules, what happens when you’re out of the house? Dogs know when they’re being watched, and anyone who has installed one of the best pet cameras will know what tricks they get up to when they think we can’t see.

How to keep dogs off the couch

1. Consistency is key

Decide what your house rules are and stick to them. If you sometimes let the dog sprawl on the sofa, and other times shout at him to get down, that’s a confusing message. And, if you are happy for him to be on the couch, but not on the bed, you will need to be extremely clear to enable him to discern which is acceptable. A total no-furniture rule is simpler than mixing up which is permitted.

Remember that everyone in the household needs to be on the same page with the no-furniture rule, or he will be completely confused. Don’t turn a blind eye when you can’t be bothered either. If you really want your dog to stay off the couch, then every time you spot he’s crept up, you need to act calmly and firmly.

2. Make sure your dog has his own special space

This can take the form of a crate or a dog bed, but it must be his own personal safe space. The more comfortable his own bed is, the less likely he is to seek the comfort of a cosy couch. You may find you need several dog beds, according to the number of rooms you have. Part of his desire to sit on the couch will be the dog wanting to be near you, so he may appreciate his bed by your feet next to the sofa. If he likes toys, put one in the bed as a reward and to show him that it’s a great place to be.

3. Train him well

You need to have some well-practised commands up your sleeve, namely “off” and “go to bed” – although your chosen wording may differ. Accompany the command with a hand gesture that your dog will always associate with it. For example, you might sweep your hand from one side to another to tell him to go to bed. Mission accomplished, immediately reward with a treat.

4. Use physical items to prevent him from gaining access

This is especially useful if you are out of the house and cannot take action. A baby gate can be useful to prevent him from entering, say, the sitting room or going upstairs. You can also buy specialist items. A couch defender (like this one on Amazon) goes along the length of your sofa, and folds up neatly to be out of the way when not in use. A pet training mat (like this one on Amazon) laid on the sofa will make it very uncomfortable to sit on, diminishing the appeal. Or, for emergency measures, you can just pop any useful items such as a couple of umbrellas or some empty shoeboxes on the couch to deter him.

You may also enjoy reading…

